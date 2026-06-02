India calls for national ownership, transparency in UN Development System reforms

New York [US], June 2 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) underscored the importance of preserving the primacy of the United Nations' development pillar and ensuring the national ownership remains central to global development efforts during discussions at the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

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In a post on X, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, said he participated in a dialogue with the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, who also serves as Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, during the ECOSOC Operational Activities for Development Segment.

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Participated in the dialogue with the Dy SG @AminaJMohammed who is also the Chair of 🇺🇳 Sustainable Development Group in the ECOSOC Operational Activities for Development Segment. Underscored the importance of preserving the primacy of the UN development pillar and reiterated… pic.twitter.com/0o4GqMgYxe — Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) June 2, 2026

Harish said India "underscored the importance of preserving the primacy of the UN development pillar and reiterated that national ownership must remain at the heart of all development efforts."

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The Indian envoy also stressed that ongoing discussions on reforms to the UN Resident Coordinator system should remain focused on strengthening support for countries' development priorities.

"Any recalibration of the Resident Coordinator system should strengthen programme support to countries on the development pillar," he said.

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Highlighting governance and funding issues related to the system, Harish emphasised "the need for transparency, accountability, and a comprehensive assessment of the development impact of the Resident Coordinator system as discussions continue on its future funding and governance arrangements."

Earlier, on May 30, the Permanent Mission of India and Austria marked the International Day of UN Peacekeepers by co-hosting a commemoration honouring nearly 4,000 peacekeepers, including 184 Indians, who made the supreme sacrifice under the United Nations flag.

45 uniformed peacekeepers lost their lives in this noble cause over the past year.

In a post on X, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish said, "Today, on International Day of UN Peacekeepers, the Permanent Mission of India & Austria proudly co-host a solemn commemoration at the Permanent Mission of India, New York. We honor the nearly 4,000 brave peacekeepers including 184 Indians who made the ultimate sacrifice under the UN flag. Specifically remember the 45 uniformed peacekeepers who lost their lives in this noble cause over the past year. Their courage & dedication to peace will never be forgotten. Lest we forget."

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said, "India, as proud partner since 1948, has deployed nearly 300,000 troops in over 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions. 184 Indian peacekeepers made the supreme sacrifice in defence of international peace and security."

The United Nations in India also marked the occasion by honouring Major Abhilasha Barak, recipient of the 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year award. She serves with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon. (ANI)

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