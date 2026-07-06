India continues to aid quake-hit Venezuela under Op Amistad

Caracas [Venezuela], July 6 (ANI): India continues to extend a helping hand to Venezuela in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake under Operation Amistad.

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The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Army Field Hospital continues its relief efforts in the region.

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In a post on X, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Operation Amistad: Extending a helping hand. Making a difference. The Army Field Hospital's relief efforts in Venezuela."

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