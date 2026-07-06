India continues to aid quake-hit Venezuela under Op Amistad

Caracas [Venezuela], July 6 (ANI): India continues to extend a helping hand to Venezuela in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake under Operation Amistad.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Army Field Hospital continues its relief efforts in the region.
In a post on X, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Operation Amistad: Extending a helping hand. Making a difference. The Army Field Hospital's relief efforts in Venezuela."
A voice from Venezuela.
Extending a helping hand. Making a difference.
The Army Field Hospital’s relief efforts in Venezuela.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/bgPHqEt16y
— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 6, 2026
Hear a young man recount his experience at the Army Field Hospital. 👇🏽#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/jrBN6amznf
— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 5, 2026
Indian Embassy in Venezuela said that India has donated 2 BHISHM cubes to Venezuela as part of Operation Amistad.Advertisement
"Indian Army doctors gave a live demo to Venezuelan medical officers about the uses and deployment of BHISHM cube. India has donated 2 BHISHM cubes to Venezuela as part of Operation Amistad," it said.
#OperaciónAmistad - Médicos del Ejército de la India realizaron una demostración en directo ante oficiales médicos venezolanos sobre los usos y el despliegue de los cubos modulares portátiles BHISHM.
La India ha donado dos cubos modulares portátiles BHISHM a Venezuela como parte… pic.twitter.com/oU7q1IFXIL
— India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) July 5, 2026
Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday thanked India for assistance in the wake of massive earthquakes. Rodriguez said that Venezuela will be reborn.
In a post on X, she said, "We honor the rescuers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, France, India, Barbados, Brazil, and Argentina in recognition of their invaluable work and the solidarity they have shown with Venezuela during these days of sorrow. We will never forget their dedication, courage, and commitment! Carry with you our gratitude and a piece of Venezuela in your hearts. On behalf of all the Venezuelan people, receive our most sincere thanks. Venezuela will never forget your noble gesture."
Condecoramos a los rescatistas del Reino Unido, Qatar, Francia, India, Barbados, Brasil y Argentina en reconocimiento a su invaluable labor y a la solidaridad demostrada con Venezuela en estos días de dolor. ¡Nunca olvidaremos su entrega, valentía y compromiso! pic.twitter.com/6sSHPKRenN
— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) July 5, 2026
Venezuela marked its 215th Independence Day on Sunday as citizens continue to grapple with grief following a pair of deadly earthquakes on June 24. On Sunday, interim President Delcy Rodriguez sought to project strength during a military service in honour of the annual holiday, as per Al Jazeera.
On Sunday, Venezuela's Ministry of Communication and Information announced that it had recorded 3,342 deaths as a result of the earthquakes, with more expected. Thousands of people remain missing. In addition, some 16,470 people are injured, while 17,345 have been left without homes, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)
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