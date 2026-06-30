India crucial tech ally as US cautions nations against expensive AI sovereignty drives

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg has warned that the concepts of digital and artificial intelligence sovereignty are vulnerable to political manipulation abroad, which could inadvertently pressure nations into draining substantial financial resources to replicate pre-existing technologies.

Advertisement

Instead of pursuing absolute domestic control over obsolete technology frameworks, the official argued that genuine sovereignty should be demonstrated through cutting-edge innovation and active contributions to the international technological landscape.

Advertisement

He further characterised New Delhi as a vital ally for Washington in the international pursuit of technological dominance, highlighting the country's vast reservoir of engineering expertise and its rapidly expanding technology sector.

Advertisement

Jacob Helberg shared these insights during his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit held in the American capital.

"In my view, sovereignty comes from being a net contributor to the world's innovation ecosystem. It is about innovation sovereignty, not just 'do you control last year's stack entirely in-house'," Helberg remarked.

Advertisement

The Under Secretary acknowledged that the narrative of national sovereignty holds immense appeal and offers a sense of empowerment. However, he cautioned, "The danger is that that concept is being weaponised by a number of different political voices overseas to be interpreted in a way that it really means we are going to rebuild in-house the entire stack, top to bottom, in order to be sovereign."

Helberg dismissed the notion that a country lacks independence unless it commands its entire artificial intelligence architecture, labelling such an approach as highly regressive and financially perilous.

"...because what that means is these countries are going to sink billions of dollars in resources to reinvent something that already exists. They will likely get massively suboptimal results," the official stated.

"All of that engineering power, all of those dollars are resources that could be going towards building the next innovation, not towards getting a subpar version of last year's innovations," he added.

Delving into the strategic importance of New Delhi, Helberg observed, "India is especially interesting because it's not only a country with whom we have a deep values alignment, but India obviously is the only country on Earth that fundamentally rivals China, with respect to the depth of its engineering workforce and talent pool."

He noted that the South Asian nation possesses a "true nascent technology ecosystem" and is currently generating "some pretty incredible contributions at the application layer, which we think is absolutely essential for technology diffusion".

Ultimately, Helberg's observations tied the ongoing discourse surrounding technological independence directly to the imperative of pioneering new advancements, while simultaneously emphasising New Delhi's critical role in Washington's strategic technology alliance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)