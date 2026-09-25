India, EU discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in tourism, hospitality and transport

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the European Union have explored avenues to deepen collaboration across the tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors as part of their expanding bilateral partnership.

The discussions were held during a bilateral meeting between Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

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Highlighting the engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, “Secretary (West), Sibi George, met with Mr. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, on the sidelines of UNGA81. They discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the tourism, hospitality and transport sectors, as part of the broader India-EU partnership.”

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Earlier in the day, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise, emphasising India's ongoing efforts concerning coastal resilience, mangrove preservation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Addressing the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' during the 81st session of the UNGA, the senior diplomat underscored the crucial need for equity, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, the vital significance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), stable maritime zones, and the continuity of statehood for vulnerable island and coastal States.

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Detailing the statement, the MEA noted on X, “He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India’s efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States.”

On Thursday, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, participated in the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting focusing on 'National Ownership in Practice: Strengthening Inclusive State Institutions through International Peacebuilding Support' during the UNGA, where he reaffirmed the foundational importance of national ownership.

Sharing insights from the session, the MEA stated on X, “He reaffirmed the centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding and shared India’s perspectives on nation-building, focusing on decentralisation of power, human-centric digital public infrastructure, and inclusive development with a focus on women and youth participation in the nation-building process.”

The ministry further added, “India has extended tens of billions in grants, concessional credit, and capacity-building, including through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, with priority for LDCs and SIDS countries.”

In addition to these engagements, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, attended the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

Underscoring the diplomatic significance of the meeting, the MEA posted on X, “Participation of Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the UNRWA Ministerial meeting on UNGA 81 sidelines exemplifies India’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people. India’s ongoing partnership with UNRWA is also a reflection of the continuing efforts to make tangible and lasting impact on the daily lives of Palestinian people.” (ANI)

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