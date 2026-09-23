India-France-UAE review trilateral cooperation in space, AI, culture, heritage at UNGA

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): India, France and the United Arab Emirates reviewed progress in their trilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest, including space, artificial intelligence, culture and heritage, during a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The India-France-UAE Trilateral Ministerial Meeting was convened on Tuesday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation.

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French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot led the French side, while UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the Emirati delegation.

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Following the meeting, Jaishankar said the three countries also discussed cooperation in health sciences and energy, highlighting the scope offered by their complementary capabilities.

"Glad to participate in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of #UNGA81. Collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Space, health sciences, energy and culture was the main topic of discussion. Our shared interests and complimentary capabilities offer immense scope for cooperation. Agreed to meet again soon to take the discussion forward," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ministers reviewed the progress made in trilateral cooperation in the agreed areas of mutual interest, particularly space, artificial intelligence, and culture and heritage.

The three ministers also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and discussed ways to further strengthen and expand cooperation across areas of common interest.

The MEA said the ministers emphasised the importance of building further on the “strong and friendly ties” between the three countries and advancing cooperation through concrete initiatives.

India, France and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to developing constructive ties through practical initiatives and agreed to meet at regular intervals to review progress across areas where the three countries can work together, the MEA statement read.

The trilateral meeting in New York comes as the three countries continue to focus on cooperation spanning emerging technologies, space, energy, health sciences and culture, alongside discussions on regional developments. (ANI)

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