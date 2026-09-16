India highlights energy security, clean power and emerging tech at G20 Energy meeting in Houston

Texas [US], September 16 (ANI): Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted India's progress in strengthening energy security, expanding clean energy and improving regulatory efficiency at the G20 Energy Abundance Working Group meetings in Houston, Texas, while holding bilateral discussions with senior US and Canadian officials on cooperation in emerging energy technologies.

According to a release from the Ministry of Power issued on Wednesday, Khattar participated in the G20 meetings on September 15, where he addressed ministerial sessions under Pillar 1 on "Energy Security and Affordable Baseload" and Pillar 2 on "Permitting and Regulatory Efficiency".

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Under the energy security pillar, the minister highlighted India's installed power capacity of 552 GW and said the country's non-fossil energy share had crossed 50 per cent.

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He also pointed to advances in solar power, energy storage, nuclear energy and clean cooking access.

The minister emphasised India's approach towards "technology neutral, inclusive energy pathways" and highlighted international cooperation through initiatives including the International Solar Alliance, One Sun One World One Grid and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

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Addressing regulatory efficiency, Khattar outlined measures aimed at streamlining approvals and improving regulatory predictability through digital platforms including the National Single Window System, PARIVESH and PM Gati Shakti.

He also stressed that efficient permitting is essential for timely infrastructure development and called for greater G20 cooperation in capacity building and regulatory modernisation, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Khattar met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and discussed India's plans for power infrastructure to support artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data centres, besides the country's nuclear expansion roadmap.

The two sides reaffirmed cooperation under the US-India Energy Security Partnership, with focus on clean energy, resilient infrastructure and emerging technologies, according to the release.

Khattar also held talks with Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on cooperation in energy efficiency, low-emission technologies and offshore exploration under the Samundra Manthan scheme.

During the meeting, the minister encouraged Canadian companies to participate in India's expanding exploration and production sector and deepen engagement in emerging energy technologies.

The ministry said that Khattar reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening national energy security through diversification of energy sources, expansion of clean and reliable baseload capacity and faster adoption of emerging technologies.

He also emphasised India's pursuit of a balanced and future-ready energy strategy while deepening international partnerships to ensure secure, sustainable and affordable energy for its citizens and contribute to global energy stability. (ANI)

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