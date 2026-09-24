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Home / United States / India highlights principles of ‘Sarvodaya’ for inclusive path of development at G7 Ministers’ meeting

India highlights principles of ‘Sarvodaya’ for inclusive path of development at G7 Ministers’ meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George championed India’s inclusive and human-focused developmental philosophy, grounded in the tenets of 'Sarvodaya', during his address at the second G7 Development Ministers gathering hosted in New York.

Detailing the engagement on X, the MEA stated, “Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the 2nd G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France, on the sidelines of UNGA 81 in New York. In his remarks, he emphasised India’s human-centric and inclusive path of development, anchored in the principles of ‘Sarvodaya’. He emphasised India’s position that development is not merely the provision of financing but about building domestic capabilities and strengthening resilience, and cited India’s development partnership initiatives.”

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Ahead of the ministerial session, Secretary George underscored the nation's dedication to collaborative global frameworks, inclusive progress, and structural reform of multilateral bodies while endorsing the expedited enforcement of the Covenant on the Right to Development.

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The diplomat delivered the position while presenting India's national address during the high-level UN General Assembly segment marking forty years since the Declaration on the Right to Development was established.

Highlighting the intervention on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted, “Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development.”

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As outlined within official United Nations documentation, the Declaration establishes development as an inalienable human right, guaranteeing every citizen and society the prerogative to engage in, contribute towards, and benefit from comprehensive economic, social, cultural, and political advancement.

Reflecting on the milestone, the UN noted, “Since its adoption, the Declaration has guided national and international efforts to advance sustainable development, poverty eradication, social inclusion and international cooperation. While the last four decades have seen significant progress in improving living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and expanding access to education and health care, progress remains uneven.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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