DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / India highlights role of NGT, independent judiciary in tackling climate change at UN

India highlights role of NGT, independent judiciary in tackling climate change at UN

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], October 25 (ANI): India has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing climate change through an approach rooted in equity, climate justice, and sustainable development, supported by a robust constitutional framework and an independent judiciary, at the United Nations General Assembly.

Delivering India’s statement at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Barkha Tamrakar spoke on the Report of the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, titled “An urgent and existential threat: the role of justice systems in addressing the climate crisis.”

Advertisement

During the address, Tamrakar highlighted that India recognises climate change as a serious global challenge that impacts development, livelihoods, and human rights.

Advertisement

She emphasised that India's approach is firmly grounded in equity, climate justice, sustainable development, and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

Underlining the country's institutional and legal mechanisms, she stated that environmental protection in India is strongly supported by the Constitution, comprehensive legislation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and an independent judiciary.

Advertisement

Highlighting measures to uphold judicial standards, Tamrakar pointed to the transparent, institutionally supervised judicial training conducted in the country, including through the National Judicial Academy, aimed at strengthening impartiality and preserving judicial independence.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Permanent Representatives of partner nations and delegates in the Global South praised New Delhi's steadfast support toward sustainable socio-economic growth during the Ninth Annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund event.

The event which took place at UNGA, held on October 22 saw participation of Laos, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Micronesia, Moldova, Morocco, Tanzania, Saint Lucia, Cuba, Mozambique among others.

Established in 2017, the $150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system.

The Fund supports Southern-owned and -led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing States. United Nations agencies implement the Fund's projects in close collaboration with partnering Governments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts