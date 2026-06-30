"India main counterbalance to China", says US Senator Daines

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): India, in partnership with the United States, stands as the unique nation equipped to rival the dimension and proportions of China's innovation network, US Senator Steve Daines has underlined, framing the bilateral equation as vital not just for the two democracies but for the global community.

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The Republican Senator from Montana made these observations at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit held in Washington, where he was presented with the USISPF Public Service Award for his efforts towards cementing bilateral relations. Senator Mark Warner, who was also selected for the honour, was unable to attend the event in person.

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"The relationship that we have between the United States and India is not only important for our two countries. I think it's important for the world," Daines remarked during a conversation with Raj Subramaniam, the President and CEO of FedEx.

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Daines pointed out that Washington needs to adopt a more strategic approach regarding India's role while countering the geopolitical challenge presented by China.

"We need a high-trust counterpoint as we think about what's going on with China," he stated.

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Illustrating a sharp contrast in his personal choice towards India and China, the Senator noted, "When I travel to China, this phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays on my desk in Washington DC. When I travel to Delhi or anywhere in India, this one is with me."

Daines further observed that while the United States cannot completely break ties with China, it must prioritise de-risking its operations while simultaneously creating dependable strategic alliances.

"We can't disengage from China. We need to engage, we need to de-risk," he said, adding, "But it begs the question, so what are we gonna do proactively as we think about strategic partnerships and opportunities?"

The Senator maintained that the integrated talent pool of India and the United States provides the necessary scale to compete on the global stage.

"There's only one country in the world that can match the size and scale of China's innovation ecosystem, and it's India working with the United States," Daines affirmed. He added, "The only hope we have thinking about globally to compete with that, to build the scale is gonna be India plus the United States."

The lawmaker, who has travelled extensively across Asia, emphasised that direct personal diplomacy remains vital for shaping impactful foreign policy.

"Nothing beats visiting and spending time with the people," he remarked, underscoring that mutual trust serves as the core foundation of the India-US equation.

Daines noted that though Washington frequently deliberates on the China challenge, it has fallen short in formulating a concrete roadmap regarding the specific alliances that require reinforcement.

"We talk a lot here in Washington about the challenge with China, but not really have thought through a strategy for, okay, what do we need to do going forward? What relationship need to strengthen here as that counterbalance," he stated.

Introducing the Senator prior to the award ceremony, USISPF Chairman John Chambers lauded Daines' proficiency in nurturing long-term relationships and collaborating across political divisions.

"He has the ability to form relationships for life," Chambers noted, adding, "He works across the aisle and brings constituents in a win-win environment."

Chambers also pointed to Daines' previous visit to New Delhi, stating that he had successfully cultivated deep trust with both Indian leadership and American officials.

"You build trust. You worked with Ambassador Gor and Ambassador Kwatra very effectively," Chambers remarked.

Subramaniam, who moderated the session, offered his congratulations to Daines on receiving the distinction and drew attention to the Senator's professional background as a chemical engineer, a former corporate executive at Procter & Gamble, an entrepreneur and a legislator.

Daines looked back at his early professional stint in China during the 1990s with Procter & Gamble, noting how that period influenced his perspective on Asia's economic trajectory. He stated that China's economy had expanded from being worth roughly USD 500 billion during his time there to exceeding USD 20 trillion at present.

He additionally touched upon his diplomatic missions in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, including bilateral diplomatic efforts surrounding a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia, asserting that American global leadership remains consequential because "freedom works."

Daines, who has announced his upcoming departure from the Senate, indicated his intention to stay closely involved in international affairs and the advancement of India-US relations.

"We're not gonna retire. We're gonna repurpose and probably stay engaged in the private sector," he affirmed, adding, "We're passionate about these global issues, passionate about what's going on in India."

The Senator concluded his remarks on a deeply personal note, sharing that an Indian physician had successfully saved his father's life during cancer therapy.

"It was an Indian doctor that saved my father's life," Daines expressed, stating further that the immense contribution of the Indian-American diaspora to US society was "not lost on me."

The USISPF Public Service Award is designed to honour public figures who have actively driven the strengthening of the India-US corridor. This year's presentation to Daines prominently showcased his ongoing endeavours to elevate strategic cooperation with India, coinciding with a period where Washington is recalibrating its global supply chains, technological rivalries and long-term posture towards China. (ANI)

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