"India provided over USD 175 mn in aid to Palestine": Indian Envoy to UN

New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish on Tuesday (local time) highlighted that India has provided over USD 175 million in assistance to the Palestinian people.

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While delivering India's statement at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Pledging Conference, Harish said that India supports a negotiated two-State solution leading to the establishment of sovereign Palestine.

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In a post on X, he said, "Delivered India's statement at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Pledging Conference held at UN today. UNRWA plays a vital role in assisting Palestine refugees. India has provided over USD 175 million in assistance, including development and humanitarian support to the Palestinian people. India remains a committed contributor to UNRWA, including a recent USD 5 million pledge. India supports a negotiated two-State solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side with Israel in peace and security."

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Delivered 🇮🇳’s statement at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Pledging Conference held at @UN today. UNRWA plays a vital role in assisting Palestine refugees. 🇮🇳 has provided over USD 175 million in assistance, including development and humanitarian support to… pic.twitter.com/8LfIVtd31m — Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) July 1, 2026

Ambassador Harish noted that the situation in Gaza is fragile as it is plagued with humanitarian crises.

"The backdrop of today's meeting is significant. While the guns may have fallen silent in West Asia, the situation remains disturbingly fragile. In particular, the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, continues unabated. The loss of civilian lives, large-scale displacement, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and severe shortages, particularly of food, fuel, medicines and essential services have created a major humanitarian crisis. Normalcy is a distant dream for the Palestinian people. This must change. They have the same right to lead normal lives, that the rest of us have," he noted.

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Harish said that India's efforts are directed at addressing the humanitarian needs and aspirations of Palestinian people.

"India's engagements with UNRWA are guided by its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and efforts aimed at addressing their humanitarian needs and aspirations. Overall, our endeavour has been to make a lasting impact on the daily lives of the Palestinian people. We continue to undertake human-centric projects towards this purpose and we have provided assistance worth USD 175 million to the people of Palestine and this includes projects worth USD 40 million which are at various stages of implementation," he said.

Ambassador Harish noted that India sent 150 tonnes of such aid in the last three years alone.

"India also provides humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material, including emergency and general use medicines. The scale of such support has been around 150 tonnes in the last three years alone. We have received a request for life saving medicines from Palestine, which we shall be delivering soon. We treat UNRWA as a development partner, complementing our own bilateral initiatives towards realizing our vision," he said.

Ambassador Harish said that India supports a negotiated two-State solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign and independent and viable State of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side with Israel in peace and security. (ANI)

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