India reaffirms steadfast partnership with Least Developed Countries

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sudhakar Dalela, took part in the Annual Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he reiterated India’s unwavering partnership with LDCs.

During the meeting, Dalela urged accessible financing, investments in domestic production alongside employment generation, and technological collaborations to bolster the sustainable and irreversible graduation of LDCs.

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"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela participated in the Annual Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries at the UN. He reaffirmed India’s steadfast partnership with LDCs, as reflected in its demand-driven development cooperation through ITEC programme, concessional credit, grant assistance and the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. He called for accessible finance, investment in local production and job creation, and technology partnerships to support sustainable and irreversible graduation of LDCs," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

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Furthermore, Sudhakar Dalela addressed the special event titled "Delivering the Sendai Framework, An ASEAN Approach to Inclusive Disaster and Climate Resilience", which was jointly convened by Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) at the UN.

In his remarks, Dalela underscored India’s upgraded early warning frameworks, risk-conscious infrastructure, disaster readiness initiatives, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and joint India-ASEAN disaster response cooperation.

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The gathering saw the presence of notable dignitaries, including Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa P. Lazaro, among other officials.

"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela delivered remarks at the engagement 'Delivering the Sendai Framework, An ASEAN Approach to Inclusive Disaster and Climate Resilience', organised by Thailand, the Philippines, Japan and UNDRR at the UN," the MEA wrote on X.

"He highlighted India’s strengthened early warning systems, risk-informed infrastructure and disaster preparedness, alongside the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and India-ASEAN cooperation on disaster preparedness and response. He stressed the importance of translating early warnings into timely action to protect communities and reiterated India’s offer to host the Fourth UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2030," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Sudhakar Dalela participated in the Solutions Dialogue on Financing Adaptation held during the High Level Meeting on Climate Action and Just Transition at the UN headquarters in New York.

Elaborating on Dalela's involvement in the session, the MEA shared on X, "He highlighted India’s life-saving early warning systems and the efforts to mainstream adaptation through national and state-level planning. He called for predictable finance for country-led adaptation and stressed that adaptation finance must protect vulnerable countries and communities without adding to their debt burdens." (ANI)

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