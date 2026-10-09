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Home / United States / India reiterates ‘zero tolerance’ against cross-border terrorism at UNGA

India reiterates ‘zero tolerance’ against cross-border terrorism at UNGA

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ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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New York [US], October 9 (ANI): An Indian parliamentary delegation participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session reiterated India's commitment to fighting terrorism on the global stage.

According to an official release, Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar led the delegation and made it clear that India’s stance on cross-border terrorism is resolute and that the country strictly adheres to a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism.

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During their stay in New York, the Indian parliamentary delegation held a bilateral meeting with Alexander Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General (Acting USG) of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT). Detailed discussions were held on making cooperation between India and UNOCT in counter-terrorism operations more effective and robust.

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Articulating India's position during the meeting and sessions, Kumar stated that terrorism cannot be justified in any form or manifestation. He emphasised that the global community must take decisive action in unison against state-sponsored and cross-border terrorist networks

The Indian parliamentarians reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to global capacity-building and technical cooperation in the international fight against terrorism. International coordination was also termed imperative to prevent the misuse of modern technologies and illicit financial flows, a release said.

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Kumar underscored that India has long borne the brunt of terrorism; therefore, a rules-based order is essential to counter it on global platforms.

The delegation highlighted India's ongoing contributions to intelligence sharing with UNOCT, curbing the spread of terror in cyberspace, and strengthening the global legal framework.

​Concluding the session, the Indian delegation delivered a clear message: lasting peace remains unattainable until cross-border terrorist safe havens are completely dismantled, a release added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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