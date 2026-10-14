India rejects "unsubstantiated reference" in UN Special Rapporteur’s report on indigenous land rights

New York [US], October 14 (ANI): India on Tuesday (local time) rejected an "unsubstantiated reference" to the country in a report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, citing official data on land-title claims under the Forest Rights Act and highlighting constitutional safeguards and targeted welfare programmes for tribal communities.

Delivering India's statement at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Third Committee, First Secretary, Anuj Swarup, addressed agenda items concerning the promotion and protection of the rights of children, the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the report of the Human Rights Council.

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Responding to the discussion on Indigenous Peoples' rights, India reaffirmed its consistent support for the 2007 UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, while rejecting the reference to the country in the Special Rapporteur's report.

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India's response comes in the context of the August 2025 report by the Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The report states that, in India, "the constitution provides for scheduled tribes, but recognition is more administrative than rights-based."

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Rejecting the reference, India cited official Forest Rights Act land-title claim data and underscored the constitutional safeguards available to tribal communities. It also highlighted targeted programmes covering housing, drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, education and connectivity, guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, development for all).

"Rejected the unsubstantiated reference to India in the Special Rapporteur’s report, citing official Forest Rights Act land-title claim data. Highlighted constitutional safeguards for tribal communities and targeted programmes for housing, water, sanitation, health, education and connectivity, guided by “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, development for all)," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN stated in a post on X.

In its statement, India also reiterated its position on the question of indigeneity, noting that "India’s entire population at independence and their successors are considered indigenous."

The country emphasised its civilisational ethos of pluralism and peaceful coexistence, while highlighting its constructive and cooperative engagement as a member of the UN Human Rights Council. India urged UN human rights mechanisms to avoid politicisation and selectivity and to respect cultural and historical contexts.

Turning to children's rights, Swarup appreciated the UN Secretary-General's report on Child, Early and Forced Marriage, recognising the measures undertaken by India to significantly reduce child marriage.

India reaffirmed its commitment to ending child marriage by 2030 through the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5.3.

"Appreciated the SG’s report on Child, Early and Forced Marriage, recognising India’s measures to significantly reduce child marriage. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to end child marriage by 2030 through the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign, aligned with SDG 5.3," the post added.

Highlighting constitutional protections and progress in children's welfare, India referred to the right to free and compulsory education under Article 21A of the Constitution.

It also cited a one-quarter decline in the number of children missing all routine vaccinations in 2025, a reduction in the secondary school dropout rate to 7 per cent, and the availability of safe drinking water in 99.5 per cent of schools.

India further highlighted its broader development and social protection measures, stating that more than 250 million people had been lifted out of multidimensional poverty over a decade. It also pointed to social protection coverage reaching more than one billion people, as recognised by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Reiterating its position on the functioning of international human rights institutions, India called for an effective, objective and credible Human Rights Council and reaffirmed its willingness to work constructively with all members. (ANI)

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