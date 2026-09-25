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Home / United States / India-US trade deal 90% complete, to unleash another level of ties: US State Dept official

India-US trade deal 90% complete, to unleash another level of ties: US State Dept official

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 25 (ANI): The India-US trade deal is “90 per cent completed,” with just final details left to be worked out, a senior US State Department official told ANI.

The State Department official termed the trade deal the “most sticking point” and which can potentially “unleash another level” of India-US relations.

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The official said, “I would say stay tuned, which we keep saying, but we are very close. It’s like a 90-per cent-plus there and just those final things being worked out, so I hope you’re going to see something very soon on that.  And that’s really going to just unleash another level of US-India relations, something that hasn’t really – we haven’t been able to get there in decades when it comes to trade. This has always been the most sticking point in the relationship.  So I think we’re very close and it’s going to be very, very exciting when we get there.”

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Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India and the US have “done and dusted” the trade pact and will execute it once Washington gives India the right competitive advantage over its rivals in the American market.

India and the US came up with an interim framework for the trade deal in February 2026, and the negotiations are ongoing to finalise the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

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Speaking at the 13th Annual Forum 2026 India 3.0, the Commerce Minister said, “The nine agreements include the US, which is almost done and dusted. We have to find the right comparable competitive advantage over our competitors so that we can quickly execute the agreement.”

Earlier, US-India Business Council (USIBC) President, Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap said that the US and India should intensify efforts to conclude a “historic” trade agreement that lowers trade barriers and minimises tariffs, providing greater certainty to the bilateral economic and strategic partnership, according to a statement by USIBC.

Calling on both governments to intensify efforts to conclude a trade agreement, Keshap said unlocking reciprocal trade would build on the record investments made in 2026 and benefit businesses in both India and the US. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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