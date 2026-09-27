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Home / United States / India, WFP discuss challenges to global humanitarian efforts on UNGA sidelines

India, WFP discuss challenges to global humanitarian efforts on UNGA sidelines

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 27 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, met Carl Skau, Acting Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The two officials discussed the evolving global landscape and challenges to global humanitarian efforts.

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In a post on X, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs shared, “Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met Mr. Carl Skau, Acting Executive Director of the @WFP on the sidelines of the #UNGA81 in New York.”

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“They discussed the evolving global landscape and challenges to global humanitarian efforts,” the post read.

Meanwhile, India and the European Union have explored avenues to deepen collaboration across the tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors as part of their expanding bilateral partnership.

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The discussions were held during a bilateral meeting between Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

Highlighting the engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, “Secretary (West), Sibi George, met with Mr. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, on the sidelines of UNGA81. They discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the tourism, hospitality and transport sectors, as part of the broader India-EU partnership.”

Earlier, George welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise, emphasising India's ongoing efforts concerning coastal resilience, mangrove preservation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Addressing the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' during the 81st session of the UNGA, the senior diplomat underscored the crucial need for equity, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, the vital significance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), stable maritime zones, and the continuity of statehood for vulnerable island and coastal States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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