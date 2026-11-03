Indian-American community leader Ajat Bhutoria slams Trump tariffs and H-1B crackdown, vouches for Democrat majority in midterms

California [US], November 3 (ANI): Prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser Ajay Jain Bhutoria issued a forceful backing of the Democratic Party on Election Day, arguing that a Democratic-controlled Congress is essential to reversing economic instability, combating anti-Asian hate, and establishing a stable, enduring US-India strategic partnership.

Condemning Donald Trump's record on immigration policy, tariffs, and rhetoric, Bhutoria stated that the 5.2 million-strong Indian-American diaspora is turning out in record numbers to reject policies that treat the community and its home country as transactional bargaining chips.

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"Today is a historic day. America is voting today. American families are tired of rising gas and grocery prices, unaffordable healthcare, chaos in the country, immigration and unrequired wars," Bhutoria said. "As Americans vote in the midterm election today, Indian-Americans are making their voices heard like never before. Our community of 5.2 million includes doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, students and small business owners. Most of us are rejecting Trump's agenda."

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Bhutoria sharply criticised the former president’s punitive policy measures toward India and immigrant professionals, pointing to trade friction, severe visa delays, and escalating hostility faced by South Asians across the country.

"Tariffs on India, the H1B crackdown, decade-long Green Card backlogs, uncertainty for Indian students, divisive rhetoric which has also fuelled hate against Indian-Americans, online hate messages have turned into physical violence... We want a leadership that respects us instead of treating us as a bargaining chip," Bhutoria emphasised.

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Highlighting the political leverage of the diaspora, Bhutoria pointed out that Indian-Americans now serve as a crucial swing demographic capable of deciding tight races across key congressional districts. He projected that strong turnout will deliver decisive majorities for Democrats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"The Indian-American votes are the margin of victory this time... Indian-American votes are on track to help Democrats win both House and Congress," Bhutoria stated. "Projections show us that we are going to get about 27 House seats for a majority of around 241 seats and 5 Senate seats for a majority of around 52-48 majority. We will have both Chambers of House and Senate with Democrats."

Bhutoria noted that incumbent lawmakers alongside a new wave of candidates will drive the legislative agenda in Washington, while serving as a vital bridge for bilateral relations between Washington and New Delhi.

"Indian-American leaders like Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam will help shape the agenda. Hopefully Amish Shah and Pia Dandiya will join them in the Congress," Bhutoria said. "For the US-India relationship, a Democratic Congress means a steady bipartisan partnership in trade, technology, defence and clean energy. Even when the White House is unpredictable, when this Administration has completely destroyed this very strong bipartisan India-US relationship, it shows that the Democratic majority will help us establish the stronger India-US relationship."

Drawing on the cultural significance of the ongoing festive period, Bhutoria framed the election as a moment of empowerment for the over 50 Indian-American candidates seeking public office nationwide.

"Indian-Americans have become a powerful swing block of votes for candidates. We have over 50 candidates running from Mayor to various Members of Congress to school boards and Council members across the US," Bhutoria concluded. "This Diwali season, every ballot is a diya and Indian-Americans are voting for respect, opportunity, a strong India-US friendship, lowering down the cost and bringing harmony in the country..."

The 2026 midterm elections are being held halfway through US President Donald Trump's four-year presidential term. The elections will determine the composition of the US Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested nationally.

The results will play a significant role in determining the balance of power in Washington and the legislative environment for the remainder of Trump's presidency. (ANI)

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