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Home / United States / Indian-American Congressman Subramanyam vows to end ‘forever wars’, fight tariffs

Indian-American Congressman Subramanyam vows to end ‘forever wars’, fight tariffs

Wins re-election from Virginia; pledges to protect federal workers, restore healthcare and food assistance, and hold Trump administration accountable

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PTI
New York, Updated At : 09:03 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Indian-American candidate Suhas Subramanyam, who has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District during the 2026 midterm elections. Image credit/PTI
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Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, who won re-election to the US House of Representatives from Virginia, vowed to demand an end to “forever wars”, fight unnecessary tariffs to lower costs and hold the Trump administration accountable for fraud and corruption.

Subramanyam defeated his Republican challenger Dave Beckwith in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the elections held on Tuesday.

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“Serving our community in Congress has been the honour of my life. I am deeply honoured that voters in Virginia trusted me to continue serving them at a time when our community and country are at a crossroads,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

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He said his victory belongs to every person who made their voice heard and demanded change in Washington.

“Our community has been hit as hard as any other in the country with rising costs, federal workforce firings, and cuts to healthcare and food assistance to fund unnecessary foreign wars and tax cuts for the wealthiest corporations,” Subramanyam said.

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Vowing to address the issues facing his constituency, he said he would stand up for federal workers and contractors, reverse cuts to healthcare and food assistance, and demand an end to “forever wars”.

“We will also put guardrails on AI and data centres, lower costs by fighting unnecessary tariffs, and hold this Administration accountable for fraud and corruption,” the Congressman said.

He also pledged to work with the community to bring about change in Washington.

Subramanyam was among several Indian-American candidates who won public office in the US midterm elections, which concluded on Tuesday and delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republicans.

The Democrats made significant gains, winning control of the House and Senate and flipping seats in traditional Republican strongholds in what was seen as a sweeping blue wave across the country.

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