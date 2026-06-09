Indian-American Nithya Raman beats Spencer Pratt for second spot in LA mayoral race

Los Angeles [US], June 9 (ANI): Indian-American Nithya Raman has advanced to general election for the Mayor of Los Angeles scheduled to take place in November, after beating former reality television personality Spencer Pratt.

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In a post on X, Raman thanked the voters for their support and said that she would fight for a "healthier, safer, more affordable and more joyful Los Angeles" and address key issues plaguing people such as high rents and depleted services.

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She said, "I'm incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles. To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

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Raman added, "Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them. If you're as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you'll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone."

I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles. To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone… — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) June 9, 2026

Raman is now set to face incumbent mayor Karen Bass in November.

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Although the mayoral race remains technically non-partisan, the November showdown will see a battle between left-leaning leaders in America's second-largest city, CNN reported.

As per CNN, Raman was an advocate targeting homelessness before being elected to the City Council and has vowed to reduce the number of people sleeping in tents or encampments by half before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympics.

Nithya Raman- the Los Angeles City Council member is an urban planner, and a graduate of Harvard and MIT, representing District 4.

Her official website notes that she ran for City Council in 2020 and won a historic victory, becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian ever to serve on the City Council. In March 2024, she was decisively elected to a second term.

ABC News reported Raman was also the first challenger in 17 years to defeat a sitting councilmember.

Since taking office, Raman has prioritized delivering services for people experiencing homelessness, building affordable housing, and moving with greater urgency to meet our city's climate goals. (ANI)

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