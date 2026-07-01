Indian Army rescues 79-year-old woman from rubble in quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad

Caracas [Venezuela], July 1 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued a 79-year-old woman from the rubble in earthquake-hit Venezuela and began advanced medical treatment as part of its humanitarian mission under Operation Amistad.

Advertisement

The Indian Army continues to race against time to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes, reaffirming India's commitment to humanitarian assistance.

Advertisement

In a post on X, it said, "Operation Amistad: A Lifeline Amidst the Rubble. The Indian Army Field Hospital continues to serve as a beacon of hope, delivering compassionate medical care to those affected. For a 79-year-old survivor, rescued from the collapsed building marked only the beginning of her ordeal."

Advertisement

The post added, "Trapped beneath the debris with a fractured leg and suffering from peripheral arterial disease, delayed access to medical care led to a severe arterial ulcer and intense pain. The medical team stabilised her fracture, initiated advanced wound care and established daily follow-up treatment, providing not only specialised medical support but also renewed hope for recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian assistance."

#OperationAmistad : A Lifeline Amidst the Rubble The Indian Army Field Hospital continues to serve as a beacon of hope, delivering compassionate medical care to those affected. For a 79-year-old survivor, rescued from the collapsed building marked only the beginning of her… pic.twitter.com/x8EkIni6qa — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 1, 2026

Earlier in the day, citizens of Venezuela extended their gratitude as India's relief assistance operations remain underway in the country.

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared videos of families in Venezuela thanking India for providing care at the Army Field Hospital.

A family thanking India for receiving care at the Army Field Hospital.#OperationAmistad Listen in👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/p9GApGvdiU — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2026

In another video, Jaiswal shared how a resident thanked India after receiving treatment at the Army Field Hospital.

She particularly mentioned the excellent care received and appreciated the service of medical specialists.

A resident thanking for receiving treatment at the Army Field Hospital. She particularly mentions the excellent care received and appreciated the service of medical specialists.#OperationAmistad Watch here 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/oP9vbGX5bb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile, NASA researchers estimated that approximately 58,870 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes that tore through central and northern Venezuela, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes has risen to 1,719, citing National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. At least 22,619 people have been affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings reported damaged, 189 have collapsed completely.

The news report added that 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquakes struck on June 24. The US Geological Survey estimates there is a 44 per cent chance that the final death toll could exceed 10,000. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)