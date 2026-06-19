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Home / United States / Indian Embassy hosts yoga session at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC ahead of International Yoga Day

Indian Embassy hosts yoga session at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC ahead of International Yoga Day

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in the United States organised a yoga session at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

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India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, participated in the event along with a large number of attendees, highlighting the growing global engagement with yoga as a practice for health and well-being.

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The session was part of a series of pre-event celebrations leading up to the International Day of Yoga, which is observed annually on June 21 following its recognition by the United Nations in 2014.

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Participants performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises at the site.

Earlier in the day, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations organised the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, bringing together around 800 yoga enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to mark the global observance of the ancient Indian practice.

Sharing details of the event in a post on X, the Indian Mission to the UN said, "#IndiaAtUN @IndiaUNNewYork organised the 12th #InternationalDayofYoga at @UN Headquarters today. PR @AmbHarishP highlighted the growing global reach of #Yoga at the event. UNSG @antonioguterres delivered a special message on the occasion."

The event featured sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol and an advanced yoga demonstration by the Art of Living Foundation. Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, recognised as the first female and non-Indian Siddha Master, also graced the occasion.

According to the Mission, nearly 800 participants actively took part in the celebrations, reflecting yoga's expanding appeal across cultures and communities worldwide.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish P, highlighted yoga's growing international influence and its role in promoting holistic well-being, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a special message marking the occasion.

The celebration at the UN Headquarters forms part of a broader series of events being held across the United States ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," focusing on the role of yoga in enhancing physical mobility, mental wellness and healthy longevity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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