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Home / United States / Indian Embassy in US hosts "Unity Run" to promote community, well-being

Indian Embassy in US hosts "Unity Run" to promote community, well-being

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Washington hosted a Unity Run and fitness event at Gravelly Point Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday (local time), bringing participants together around fitness, community and well-being.

The 5K event, themed "Move • Breathe • Thrive", was organised as an initiative centred on fitness and community participation, with the tagline highlighting the message: "Three uplifting events. One stronger community."

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Speaking at the event, a participant highlighted the wider importance of initiatives promoting fitness and said such efforts have encouraged people to incorporate physical activity into their everyday lives.

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"I believe that these initiatives that the government has made about fitness have really motivated everyone around to make fitness a part of their daily lives. It's not just about going to the gym or being an athlete, but it's just about making sure that you are active in a way that is good for your mental and physical well-being. As we all know, mental well-being is so much more talked about nowadays, and fitness is the best way you can stimulate yourself, keep yourself active, and be happy," the participant said.

The Unity Run was held at Gravelly Point Park, located on Mount Vernon Trail in Arlington, Virginia, bringing together participants for the 5K fitness event.

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The initiative comes as Indian missions in the United States have also been engaging with the Indian-American community through fitness and unity-themed events.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, in collaboration with Vibha, organised the "Run for Unity" in Atlanta on September 20, as part of the Vibha Atlanta Dream Mile 2026.

According to the Consulate General of India's account of the event, members of the Indian-American community and friends of India participated in the Run for Unity.

Consul General Sumit Seth addressed the gathering and underscored the core message of "Unity of purpose", while highlighting how such community events contribute to greater cohesiveness.

The Atlanta event and the Unity Run in Virginia reflect community-focused initiatives bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India around shared themes of fitness, participation and unity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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