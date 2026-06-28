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Home / United States / Indian Embassy's mango tasting event draws over 8000 people in US

Indian Embassy's mango tasting event draws over 8000 people in US

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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By Reena Bhardwaj

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Washington DC [US], June 28 (ANI): The Indian Embassy's mango tasting event 'Taste the Tropical Magic' in Washington DC drew over eight thousand people.

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Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said that they were expecting a footfall of 8,000, but the actual footfall is much higher.

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Kwatra, in a conversation with ANI, said that mango has now firmly and squarely embedded in the custom to the American taste buds.

"Look, it's not really a mango diplomacy. It's essentially a very tiny fraction of the taste of India, which we have tried to showcase here. We were expecting about 8000 people at RSVP. Our understanding is that number has far exceeded. It also tells us that mango has now firmly and squarely embedded in the custom to the American taste buds. But besides mango, we also have basmati rice promotion and Indian tea. Should try and get you samples of that Indian tea, Indian coffee. For the first time, I ever never knew there is olive tea in India. We had olive tea. All these things are being showcased on a day that is wonderful. It was expected to rain. Even rain god favoured us and it has stayed quite dry for the night. People are enjoying. Ultimately, that's what it's about," he said.

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He further said, "If people enjoy, they enjoy a taste of India of Indian rice, Indian mango, Indian tea and coffee. Well, that speaks for itself."

Kwatra said that the huge footfall shows that such events must be held more frequently.

"So this is clearly a message to us that it perhaps needs to be done more frequently than annually. And we also probably need to broaden our basket of things to showcase. So I wouldn't be surprised if you start now seeing food promotion events that are more than once per year, twice per year," he said.

Indian Embassy in the US on Saturday (local time) held 'Taste the Tropical Magic' -- a celebration of India's renowned mango varieties, with free tastings for all. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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