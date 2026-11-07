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Home / United States / Indian entrepreneur celebrates Diwali with Trump at Oval Office; gifts him 'copy of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Indian entrepreneur celebrates Diwali with Trump at Oval Office; gifts him 'copy of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], November 7 (ANI): Marking Diwali celebrations at the White House, Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal met United States President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, participating in a ceremonial diya-lighting and gifting him a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

The high-profile gathering brought together prominent members of the Indian diaspora to celebrate the festival of lights inside the executive office of the American President.

Sharing details of the celebration on social media platform X, Gondal, founder of GOQii, revealed that he presented President Trump with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa during the festivities.

"A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. Honoured to celebrate Diwali with President Donald Trump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength," Gondal posted.

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Reflecting on the spirit of the celebration, the entrepreneur noted that prayers were offered for strengthening the bilateral bond between India and the United States.

"As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness," he wrote.

Gondal also invoked the traditional Indian blessing "Jug Jug Jiyo," wishing well-being and health on the festive occasion.

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"Jug Jug Jiyo, a blessing many of us grew up hearing, means 'may you live for ages.' It is the wish behind everything I do, and today I made it for everyone around the world: peace, prosperity, good health and longevity. Happy Diwali. Jug Jug Jiyo," he added.

Trump's Diwali celebrations were also attended by several notable diaspora luminaries, including world-renowned Michelin-starred Chef Vikas Khanna and former Canadian parliamentarian Ruby Dhalla.

The cultural celebration comes amid a major administrative shake-up within the White House.

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Earlier today, President Trump announced that his close aide and current Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, will assume the role of White House Chief of Staff starting Monday, succeeding Susie Wiles, who will transition to oversee the administration's political operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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