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Home / United States / Indian-origin jazz guitarist detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in US

Indian-origin jazz guitarist detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in US

Between 2022 and 2025, more than 27,800 Indian nationals were detained by ICE

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PTI
Houston, Updated At : 02:47 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Indian jazz guitarist Pritesh Walia. (Image/Facebook)
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The detention of Indian-origin jazz guitarist — in an immigration case — in the US has grabbed headlines amid the Trump administration's stepped-up deportation and enforcement drive.

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Pritesh Walia, a New Delhi-born jazz guitarist and educator, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning to Los Angeles earlier this month and was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Centre, according to a written statement posted on his Instagram account.

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Also read: Who is Venkata Vasamsetty, Indian-origin grandmother detained by US immigration?

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However, it is not immediately clear what visa he possessed and why exactly he was detained.

Walia said he was released on bond after 14 days in custody. He further said in a video on Saturday that his immigration case was still ongoing.

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Meanwhile, there was another case pertaining to Venkata Vasamsetty, a permanent resident who has held a US green card since 2013. She was detained by ICE at a scheduled check-in in North Carolina on August 11.

The cases come amid sharp intensification of immigration enforcement in President Donald Trump's second term, which has made deportations and tighter immigration controls a policy priority.

Between 2022 and 2025, more than 27,800 Indian nationals were detained by ICE, according to US Department of Homeland Security data.

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