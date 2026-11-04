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Home / United States / Indian-origin Pia Dandiya wins Florida House seat in US Midterms

Indian-origin Pia Dandiya wins Florida House seat in US Midterms

Dandiya, a former high school principal, bagged 51.9 per cent of the votes to become the newest Indian-American US congresswoman

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 09:06 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Supporters cheer while watching early results during the US midterm elections on November 3, 2026. Image credit/Reuters
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Indian American Pia Dandiya won the election to the US House of Representatives from Florida’s 22nd congressional district, defeating Casey Askar, a Marine veteran.

Dandiya, a former high school principal, bagged 51.9 per cent of the votes to become the newest Indian-American US congresswoman, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

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Her opponent Askar polled 48.1 per cent of the votes.

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Born to parents who migrated to the US from India, Dandiya had earlier sought to challenge Republican Brian Mast, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, from Florida’s 21st district.

The former high school principal later shifted to South Florida 22nd district that was carved out in redistricting and where no incumbent was in the fray.

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“Florida’s 22nd District was one of the most competitive districts for Democrats, and Pia just turned it blue,” Chintan Patel, Executive Director, Indian American Impact, said in a statement.

“Indian American Impact has been proud to support her from the beginning, and we congratulate her on her victory tonight,” he said.

Dandiya is a first-generation American who has dedicated her career to strengthening communities as a high school principal, policy leader and technology innovator, according to her campaign website.

Born and raised in Palm Beach County in Florida, Dandiya started her career as a teacher and was a high school principal in Harlem.

She founded a high school with the goal of changing life trajectories for low-income students by putting them on a path to economic freedom.

Every single graduate of her high school earned admission to college, despite 86 per cent of them living in low-income households.

She was founding principal of her school at the age of 28, making her one of the youngest high school principals in the country, according to the campaign website.

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