Indian professionalism in providing aid garners praise in Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], July 3 (ANI): India's humanitarian relief effort in quake-hit Venezuela has been a subject of major acclaim, Indian Embassy in Caracas said.

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The Ministry of External Affairs also noted that care brings hope as India continues to serve Venezuelans with deicated medical attention.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Amistad- India's humanitarian relief effort in Venezuela has received widespread acclaim from the public for its professionalism and quality of service."

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#OperaciónAmistad - La iniciativa de ayuda humanitaria de la India en Venezuela ha recibido un amplio reconocimiento por parte de la ciudadanía por su profesionalidad y la calidad de su servicio.#OperationAmistad - India’s humanitarian relief effort in Venezuela has received… pic.twitter.com/5ZGAGBnQDP — India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) July 2, 2026

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Operation Amistad- Care brings hope. The Army Field Hospital is serving communities with dedication and compassion."