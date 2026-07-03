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Home / United States / Indian professionalism in providing aid garners praise in Venezuela

Indian professionalism in providing aid garners praise in Venezuela

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], July 3 (ANI): India's humanitarian relief effort in quake-hit Venezuela has been a subject of major acclaim, Indian Embassy in Caracas said.

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The Ministry of External Affairs also noted that care brings hope as India continues to serve Venezuelans with deicated medical attention.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Amistad- India's humanitarian relief effort in Venezuela has received widespread acclaim from the public for its professionalism and quality of service."

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MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Operation Amistad- Care brings hope. The Army Field Hospital is serving communities with dedication and compassion."

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