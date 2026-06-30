Caracas [Venezuela], June 30 (ANI): An Indian Army field hospital deployed in earthquake-hit Venezuela under 'Operation Amistad' has become fully operational and is engaged in providing medical and humanitarian aid to the people.

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In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared glimpses of relief efforts being provided at the hospital, including medical care and humanitarian efforts.

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"Army Field Hospital continues to provide medical care," he wrote.

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Army Field Hospital continues to provide medical care.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/Q8ZQTEHQxz — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2026

In another post, Jaiswal wrote, "Army Field Hospital continues to serve the people of Venezuela."

Army Field Hospital continues to serve the people of Venezuela.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/Z3tZNkMXMU — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2026

Sharing visuals from the humanitarian efforts underway as a part of the Operation Amistad, Jaiswal wrote, "Army Field Hospital carries on its humanitarian mission."

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Army Field Hospital carries on its humanitarian mission.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/fbOkGsU3Ka — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2026

He further shared the experience of a local who also recieved treatement at the Army field hospital. In the video, the local expressed her gratitude towards India for providing support during the difficult times.

She reflected on the gravity of the situation, while thanking the nations for extending its support and providing relief efforts to Venezuela.

"I am Soraida Ramirez from here in Venezuela. I have a great, great thank you to the people of India for the contribution they have been giving to Venezuela in this hard situation we are going through," she said.

"Thank you, truly thank you. May God bless you all. I hope that what happened to us here in Venezuela does not happen in other countries because it is very hard. We have many missing people, entire families that have not appeared, and many deaths. And without the help of you and all the countries that are contributing here--especially India, who by the way, did some x-rays for me and did some things for me--the care has been very, very, very accessible. I am grateful, truly grateful," she added.

Army Field Hospital : Listen to the experience of a local. #OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/8CUxq8UBtX — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 30, 2026

Earlier, India intensified its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, deploying rescue personnel, field hospitals, medicines and relief supplies as the death toll from last week's devastating earthquakes continue to rise.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Venezuela said,"#OperationAmistad India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief in Venezuela with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake."

Earlier, Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed India's humanitarian assistance on Monday.

In a post on X, it shared a press release which said, "India has set up a comprehensive field hospital in Caracas to treat victims of the June 24 earthquakes."

📰#Noticia| India despliega hospital de campaña en Caracas tras los sismos Durante la instalación, el jefe de Gobierno del Distrito Capital, Nahum Fernández, acompañó al embajador de la India, P.K. Ashok Babuhttps://t.co/NWLGGNbNLJ pic.twitter.com/By1Jqxudyu — Min. del P.P. para Relaciones Exteriores (@Cancilleria_ve) June 29, 2026

The ministry added, "Equipped with two BHISHM Cubes--high-tech modular medical centres-- and supplied by two C-17 aircraft with 36 tons of medical supplies and rescue equipment, the centre provides trauma, surgery, dentistry, triage, laboratory, and X-ray services."

It further said, "The Head of Government of the Capital District, Nahum Fernandez, along with Indian Ambassador PK Ashok Babu, oversaw the opening, which includes the work of 41 healthcare professionals."

Calling the initiative a significant contribution to relief efforts, the ministry stated, "This initiative strengthens the international humanitarian response and alleviates pressure on the Venezuelan hospital network amidst the emergency."

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes has risen to 1,719, citing National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. At least 22,619 people have been affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings reported damaged, 189 have collapsed completely.

The news report added that 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquakes struck on June 24. The US Geological Survey estimates there is a 44 per cent chance that the final death toll could exceed 10,000. (ANI)

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