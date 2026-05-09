New York [US], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Saturday highlighted the importance of global mobility and stressed the need for "safe, orderly and regular migration," while underscoring India's digital initiatives in migration governance at the United Nations.

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Addressing the International Migration Review Forum 2026 at the UN headquarters, Singh said the world must collectively work towards managing migration through cooperation and shared responsibility.

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Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance | India’s e-Migrate Experience #IMRF2026, New York, UN pic.twitter.com/x1Qql04yNZ — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) May 9, 2026

"It's a privilege to address this gathering on the margins of the second International Migration Review Forum. We have come together to reflect on one of the most defining features of our time, which is global mobility, and also the shared responsibility to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration of our peoples," he said.

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Singh said the Indian diaspora, which is spread across more than 200 countries, plays a significant role in strengthening global economic and cultural linkages.

"The Indian migration story is both vast and dynamic. We have a diaspora of over 34 million people spread all across the globe, encompassing more than 200 countries. Our global community has served to connect economies, cultures, and ideas through many centuries. Their contributions through remittances, investments, and knowledge exchange continue to play a vital role, not only in India's development but also in the prosperity of the societies and the countries they have integrated into," he said.

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He further said India follows a holistic approach to migration governance, focusing on protection, welfare and empowerment of migrants at every stage.

"Over the years, India has adopted a holistic approach to migration governance, one that places the welfare, protection, and empowerment of the immigrants at its core. This approach recognises that migration is not merely a movement of people, but a continuum that spans pre-departure preparation, safe transit, dignified employment, and eventual return and reintegration back into our societies," Singh added.

Highlighting the role of technology, the Minister said digital innovation has transformed migration systems into more transparent and efficient frameworks.

"The strategic use of digital innovation is a key pillar of our governance. It has transformed reactive systems into anticipatory, transparent, and inclusive frameworks that serve our citizens more effectively. In this context, India's e-migrate platform stands out as a pioneering initiative. It provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem which enhances transparency in recruitment, enables verification of employers and recruitment agents, and ensures the integrity of employment contracts," he said.

He explained that the e-Migrate platform provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem that enables verification of employers, recruitment agencies and employment contracts, while also integrating secure documentation and multilingual support.

"The platform integrates secure documentation, verifies employment offers, incorporates zero-cost digital payment solutions, and offers multilingual 24/7 support. This ensures that the protection and mobility of our migrants are facilitated. The platform functions as an end-to-end ecosystem, allowing recruitment either directly by registered foreign employers or registered recruitment agencies. Foreign employers can register on the e-migrate portal to recruit Indian workers in a streamlined and regulated manner. Once they are registered, they can raise their manpower demand online, either through authorised recruitment agents or by applying directly for a permit to recruit," he said.

Singh added that recruitment through the platform is regulated and transparent, with only registered agents allowed to facilitate overseas employment.

"Similarly, recruitment agencies can also register on the portal, ensuring that immigration clearance for overseas recruitment is conducted through a transparent and approved system. A key pillar of this system is the licensing and monitoring of recruitment agents. Only authorised registered agents, approved and periodically renewed through the portal, are permitted to facilitate overseas recruitment. This digitally maintained list of authorised recruitment agents is publicly accessible on the portal, enhancing transparency and allowing workers to verify agents before engaging with them," he added.

He noted that the system has helped reduce fraudulent practices and strengthen safeguards for workers.

"This significantly reduces fraudulent practices. Currently, we have 298,000 registered foreign employers and 2,457 active recruitment agents registered on the e-migrate portal. The e-migrate portal has also been integrated with a broader digital ecosystem through its convergence with systems such as national job portals, digital skilling hubs, and secure document repositories. With its multilingual interfaces, this platform ensures that migrants are better prepared and better protected throughout their journey," Singh said.

Singh further said the mobile application of the platform allows users to track applications, file grievances and access verified information on recruitment agents.

"The e-migrate mobile application has also been developed, which allows stakeholders easy access to major services available on the portal. This includes tracking application status, obtaining a list of registered and blacklisted recruitment agents, filing grievances, and other such services. India's digital public infrastructure reflects a larger vision--one where technology bridges gaps, streamlines access, and brings governance closer to the people," he said.

He added that India's digital public infrastructure reflects a broader vision of inclusive governance supported by emerging technologies.

"The use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, helps to enhance our ability to deliver personalised services, detect risks, and respond proactively to the needs of our nationals. Our efforts are anchored in inclusivity, accessibility, and trust to ensure that even the most vulnerable migrants can benefit from these systems. Today's event is an opportunity not only to share India's experience, but also to learn from the diverse practices of all other member states," he added.

He concluded by stressing the importance of international cooperation in migration governance.

"Migration is inherently transnational, and to unlock its full potential, its governance must be rooted in cooperation and mutual learning. Through the exchange of knowledge and best practices, we can collectively strengthen systems that uphold dignity, protect rights, and provide safer pathways for our migrants. I look forward to the discussions ahead and to the insights that will emerge from this exchange from all the honourable delegates," he said.

In 2018, Member States agreed to review progress at the local, national, regional, and global levels in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) within the United Nations framework, through a State-led approach and with the participation of all relevant stakeholders, as per a statement by the UN.

It consists of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy debate, and a plenary, preceded by an informal interactive multi-stakeholder hearing hosted by PGA on May 4. It will result in an inter-governmentally agreed Progress Declaration.

The second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on May 5-8 and will be preceded by an informal multistakeholder hearing on May 4. (ANI)

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