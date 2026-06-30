Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Delivering a powerful address at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra declared that India's rapid economic transformation and systemic stability have elevated the nation far beyond a regional player, turning it into "an indispensable anchor of the global order."

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Speaking before global policymakers and industry titans, Ambassador Kwatra laid out New Delhi's ambitious macroeconomic trajectory.

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He detailed a structured path designed to catapult India from its current status into a $25 to $30 trillion economic powerhouse by 2047, underpinned by democratic resilience and a unique ability to navigate complex global disruptions.

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Ambassador Kwatra emphasised that India's expanding global footprint is not a product of chance, but rather a direct result of three fundamental pillars interacting simultaneously.

"I would say, one, our focus on our economic growth and national prosperity; two, the kind of global disruptions we are witnessing all around us, which throw, as I said, opportunities and challenges both at us; and three, a set of hugely transformative measures in India which have resulted, catapulted India into now roughly USD 4.3 trillion economy, heading into 7 trillion by the end of this decade, hoping to transition to 14 trillion by middle of 2030s and eventually reaching 25 to 30 trillion goal by 2047," he said.

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He noted that this intrinsic domestic strength directly shapes how India forms international alliances, creating a predictable, low-risk environment for major global businesses.

"A set of these three allows India actually to be a huge enabler internationally. Underwritten, of course, by the strength of our democracy and the values that it brings forth with it, it makes it a huge enabler of us building, I would say, strong, trusted and reliable global partnerships in a manner that is unparalleled," he said.

Responding to traditional foreign policy rhetoric that frequently characterises India simply as a "bridge" between the global East and West, or North and South, the Ambassador reframed the conversation entirely around New Delhi's newfound institutional weight.

"I would frame your phraseology slightly differently. I would say, given the kind of challenges and disruptions that we face, Prime Minister Modi's India is not just an indispensable bridge; I think it's an indispensable anchor of the global order, of economic growth, of stability, of trust and reliability," he said.

Referring to India's diplomatic engagements, he added, "And some of the visits that you refer to essentially fit into that."

On the upcoming G20 Summit 2026 later this year in Miami, Florida, Kwatra highlighted India's achievements during its G20 Presidency and expressed confidence in working with the US and other partners.

"In so far as the upcoming G20 summit in the US later this year is concerned, when India hosted its G20 presidency, we achieved a unique consensus in the G20 which was not possible in the G20 summit prior to that," he said.

"We look forward to working very closely with the US and with other G20 partners in ensuring successful outcomes of the upcoming summit in December this year," Kwatra added. (ANI)

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