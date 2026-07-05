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Home / United States / INS Sudarshini participates in US International Naval Review, Sail 4th 250 celebrations as part Lokayan 2026

INS Sudarshini participates in US International Naval Review, Sail 4th 250 celebrations as part Lokayan 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 5 (ANI): Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (INS) Sudarshini sailed into New York Harbour on July 4 to represent India at the United States International Naval Review 250 and the Sail 4th 250 celebrations, with the iconic three-masted barque proudly flying the Indian Tricolour during the Parade of Sail along the Hudson River.

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According to an official release, the visit forms part of INS Sudarshini's 10-month transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 2026, which reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, fostering international goodwill and deepening engagement with partner navies.

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The release stated that after successfully participating in the SAIL 250 events at Norfolk and Baltimore in the US, INS Sudarshini berthed at Brooklyn for the Sail 4th 250 celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

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Describing the significance of the visit, the release said that against the backdrop of the New York skyline, INS Sudarshini stands as a symbol of India's rich maritime heritage and centuries-old seafaring traditions. It added that the port call represents not only a trans-Atlantic voyage but also the enduring friendship, mutual respect and expanding maritime partnership between India and the United States.

"Set against the iconic New York skyline, INS Sudarshini stands as a proud symbol of India's maritime legacy. The port call represents more than a journey across the Atlantic. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual respect, and expanding maritime partnership between India and the United States," the release read.

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The Indian Navy's spokesperson, in a post on X, also highlighted the ship's participation in the celebrations.

"Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini sailed into New York Harbour, proudly flying the Indian Tricolour during the Parade of Sail, representing India at the Sail 250 and US International Naval Review. Having successfully completed engagements at Norfolk and Baltimore, the presence of India's iconic three-masted barque in the USA, on 4th of July, showcases growing India-US naval partnership, maritime goodwill and friendship," the spokesperson said.

The release added that INS Sudarshini continues to strengthen maritime ties and promote friendship and cooperation across the world's oceans while carrying forward India's seafaring traditions as part of the Lokayan 2026 expedition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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