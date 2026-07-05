INS Sudarshini represents India at US International Naval Review 250, Sail4th 250 in New York

New York [US], July 5 (ANI): Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (INS) Sudarshini represented India at the United States International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 in New York, with the vessel participating in the Parade of Sail on the Hudson River as part of the celebrations marking America's 250th Independence Day.

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In a post shared on X, the Embassy of India in the United States said, "INS Sudarshini enters Port of New York and New Jersey. Indian Naval Sail Training Ship Sudarshini represented India at the United States International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 on 4 July at New York."

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Highlighting the ship's participation, it added, "The three-masted barque stood out as a symbol of India's maritime heritage flying the tricolour in the Parade of Sail on the Hudson River."

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"Lokayan 2026 covering the 10-month-long transoceanic voyage of the ship underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime cooperation across oceans and navies, the embassy said.

The Embassy further said the tall ship "continues participation in the Sail4th 250 event, having completed the SAIL 250 phase at Norfolk and Baltimore."

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INS Sudarshini enters Port of New York and New Jersey Indian Naval Sail Training Ship Sudarshini represented India at the United States International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 on 4 July at New York. The three-masted barque stood out as a symbol of India’s maritime… pic.twitter.com/vzfZticdYG — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) July 4, 2026

INS Sudarshini arrived at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday as part of its landmark transoceanic expedition Lokayan 26, highlighting India's maritime heritage and strengthening naval ties between India and the United States.

INS Sudarshini reached Baltimore after sailing from Norfolk through the historic Chesapeake & Delaware (C&D) Canal, passing beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges.

The visit marks an important milestone in the expedition and underscores the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the US Navy, the release said.

Before reaching Baltimore, the Indian Navy's sail training ship participated in the Sail250 Virginia celebrations in Norfolk from June 19 to 23, joining tall ships from across the world in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

The expedition, which began from Kochi, has covered more than 13,000 nautical miles over five months, reflecting India's maritime traditions and outreach while promoting friendship, cooperation and mutual trust among nations under the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

INS Sudarshini is the Indian Navy's sail training ship, used to train naval personnel in traditional sailing skills while advancing maritime diplomacy and international engagement.

Sail250 and Sail4th 250 form part of the United States' nationwide celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the country's founding, bringing together international tall ships, naval vessels and aircraft across ports including Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, Boston and New Orleans. (ANI)

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