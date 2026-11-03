"Interfere with our voters, you will be prosecuted with a felony": California Governor slams Trump over poll interference ahead of midterms

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday (local time) warned that anyone interfering with voters or tampering with ballots in the state would face felony prosecution, accusing US President Donald Trump of attempting to undermine the electoral process ahead of the crucial US midterm elections.

In a video message shared on X, Newsom said that Trump had approached the US Supreme Court seeking to invalidate 20,000 California ballots cast by voters who had followed the rules, while accusing the President of preparing to challenge the election results if they did not go in his favour.

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"So just hours ago, President Trump went to the United States Supreme Court and asked it to throw out 20,000 California ballots. 20,000 voters who followed the rules. His excuse is a lie—that there's widespread illegal voting in California. He's been setting this up for months and months so he can call tomorrow's election stolen if he doesn't get the result he likes," Newsom said.

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The California Governor further alleged that the US Department of Justice had issued criminal grand jury subpoenas to local election workers to intimidate them.

Issuing a direct warning to anyone considering interfering in the electoral process, Newsom said, "So let me speak clearly and directly to anyone thinking about helping him: if you interfere with our voters, you will be prosecuted with a felony. If you tamper with our ballots, you will face justice. It doesn't matter who gave the order. Meddle in California's election, and California will come for you."

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He also warned that those involved would not be able to escape prosecution through a presidential pardon, citing a state law he had signed two months ago.

"And don't count—don't count on a pardon. The President can't pardon you out of California justice. Two months ago, I signed a law giving our state prosecutors new tools to make sure of that," he said.

Newsom said California had taken several measures to protect the electoral process, including passing 13 election protection bills and allocating USD 40 million to counties to hire additional staff and speed up ballot counting.

He also said the state's election security task force was monitoring misinformation and threats at polling stations.

"Look, we saw this coming. We passed 13 election protection bills. We sent USD 40 million to counties to hire staff and count ballots faster. Our election security task force, they're on watch. They're on watch for misinformation and threats at the polls. And just this past week, we took the administration to court. We took them to court three times, and we won all three," Newsom said.

He further announced that 135 lawyers would be on standby across California on election day, while more than a thousand volunteers would be monitoring the situation.

"And tomorrow, 135 lawyers will be on standby across the state, and more than a thousand volunteers will be watching. And if anyone gets in your way, call 1-877-321-VOTE," he added.

Addressing election workers, Newsom thanked them for their efforts and urged eligible voters not to be intimidated by threats.

"And to our election workers: thank you. The threats against you are a disgrace, and we have your back. California is ready. Every eligible vote will be counted. So don't let anyone scare you out of your voice. Get out there and vote," he said.

His remarks came a day ahead of the crucial US midterm elections and hours after the US Supreme Court denied the Department of Justice's request to segregate 20,000 California ballots.

The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's request for an injunction ordering California to segregate the ballots that it claimed could have been cast by noncitizens, ABC News reported.

The decision effectively brought to a close the President's legal battle in California over alleged noncitizen voting ahead of the midterm elections. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)