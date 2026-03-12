DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / "International Energy Agency agreed to coordinate release of 400 million oil barrels to reduce prices": Trump

"International Energy Agency agreed to coordinate release of 400 million oil barrels to reduce prices": Trump

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kentucky [US], March 12 (ANI): US president Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has agreed to coordinate the release of 400 million barrels of oil from national petroleum reserves worldwide in a bid to reduce prices amid conflict involving Iran.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering here, Trump said, "I'm pleased to report that earlier today, the International Energy Agency agreed to coordinate the release of a record 400 million barrels of oil from various national petroleum reserves around the world, which will substantially reduce the oil prices, as we end this threat to America and this threat to the world."

Advertisement

He said the coordinated move was aimed at keeping global energy supplies stable while the United States continues military operations linked to the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

"My administration is also working to keep the oil flowing all over," he said.

Trump also claimed that US forces had targeted Iranian naval capabilities in the Gulf region to prevent disruptions to maritime shipping routes.

Advertisement

"We have knocked out 58 naval ships. We knocked out their navy," he said, adding that US forces had also destroyed multiple Iranian mine-laying vessels allegedly intended to threaten commercial shipping.

"They also knocked out the mine layers. They put mines in the water. Lovely job. We knocked out 31 of them," he said.

Trump furhter said the US military used weapons systems previously deployed against maritime drug trafficking networks.

"I said, 'Why did you use the weapon that we use on the drugs that come in by sea?' Do you know that drug shipments by sea are down by 98 per cent? I said, 'That's a hell of a weapon.' They said, 'We'll give it a shot.' It worked very well," he said.

Trump added that Washington intends to continue operations until its objectives are achieved.

"We don't want to leave early, do we? We got to finish the job, right?" he said.

Earlier, Trump said that the United States carried out a military strike against Iran under an operation named "Epic Fury", claiming the action was aimed at eliminating threats posed by what he described as a "terrorist regime".

Addressing a gathering here, Trump said he chose this name for the operation out of the 20 names that the US military generals presented before him.

"I saw 'Epic Fury' and said, 'I like that name," Trump said, describing how officials presented him with a list of possible names for the strike.

"They gave me like 20 names, and I'm like falling asleep, I didn't like any of them. Then I see Epic Fury. I said, 'I like that name. I like that name'," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts