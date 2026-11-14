"International law is an instrument to advance their interests": US State Secy Rubio slams global elite at Federalist Society convention

Washington DC [US], November 14 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) accused global elites of weaponising international legal institutions to undermine American sovereignty, arguing that international legal institutions were increasingly being used to restrict Washington’s ability to defend its national interests.

Addressing the Federalist Society's 2026 National Lawyers Convention, Rubio criticised what he described as politically motivated allegations against the United States over its foreign policy, immigration enforcement and domestic affairs, asserting that such claims reflected the influence of powerful global institutions rather than any genuine commitment to justice.

"Over the past decade, we've received an endless barrage of claims about America's alleged 'violations of international rules and norms,' ranging from our foreign policy to our border enforcement to even what they call our 'systemic racism.' None of this has anything to do with any real higher standard of justice. It is a function of the people who control the official organ of global governance," Rubio said.

He alleged that international law was being used as a political instrument by influential global actors to advance their interests under the guise of universal principles.

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"For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules. International law is an instrument — an instrument to advance their interests under the pretence of universal principles. They think they have the right to rule over everyone, but they are accountable to no one," he said.

Drawing parallels between international institutions and domestic legal challenges to the Trump administration, Rubio said the weaponisation of law was aimed at weakening the United States and limiting its sovereign authority.

"The weaponisation of international law is not altogether different from what we've seen here at home. For these people, the fundamental purpose of the law — American law and international law alike — is to weaken the United States. It is to undermine our power as a sovereign nation to act. It is to hinder the American government's ability to defend American interests at home and abroad," he added.

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Rubio also defended the Trump administration's position on the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing it as an unelected international tribunal that claims authority over the laws and constitutions of sovereign states.

The Secretary of State further backed the administration's immigration enforcement policies, criticising activist courts for blocking certain measures and arguing that the government must retain the authority to regulate immigration through rules and restrictions.

On Iran, Rubio defended the administration's military campaign, maintaining that Tehran's military buildup had to be addressed and that the ultimate objective was to ensure the country could never acquire nuclear weapons.

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Turning to domestic politics, Rubio urged Republicans to look beyond their defeats in the November midterm elections, arguing that political influence required sustained engagement with institutions beyond electoral contests.

"Politics requires more than simply winning elections," he said, pointing to universities, corporate boardrooms, influential non-profit organisations and the media as institutions that shape American society.

"Great things that last are built in decades, not election cycles. There will be more victories, and there will be more defeats. We too will triumph in the end," Rubio added.

He also acknowledged the economic challenges facing Americans, particularly younger generations, saying many were struggling financially and falling behind compared with their peers in previous decades.

Rubio's address comes as Republicans reassess their political direction following significant midterm losses and begin looking towards the 2028 presidential election. (ANI)

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