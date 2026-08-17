"Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon": Trump reiterates US' "number one Goal"

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains Washington's "number one Goal" in the ongoing conflict with Tehran in West Asia, placing a renewed emphasis on the nuclear issue despite some of his advisers highlighting energy security and keeping oil and gas prices low as equally important priorities.

Advertisement

"The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump's remarks come days after US Vice President JD Vance said last week that the administration had two goals in the war, including ensuring the continued flow of oil and gas from Gulf countries.

Advertisement

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vance, when asked how the conflict could ultimately end, said that the administration's objective included ensuring that "the Gulf countries continue to send oil and gas to the world economy so that we have energy price stability", adding that keeping oil and gas cheap for Americans was "goal number one", while preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was "goal number two".

"That's goal number one: Keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country. And then, obviously, goal number two is to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," the US VP said.

Advertisement

The comments had placed energy price stability alongside Iran's nuclear ambitions among the administration's stated priorities.

On Friday, when asked about Vance's comments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that "both goals are equally as important to the president."

Trump's latest statement, however, explicitly described preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as the administration's "number one Goal", underscoring the priority he attaches to the issue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)