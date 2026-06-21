Iran delegation, led by Speaker Ghalibaf, arrives in Switzerland for first round of technical talks with US

Zurich [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): The Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker and Chief Negotiator MB Ghalibaf has arrived in the Swiss capital of Zurich on Saturday (local time) for the first round of technical talks with the US as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides to end the hostilities in West Asia, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

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According to Press TV, the negotiation team is named "Minab 168" in honour of the victims of the Minab school incident, which Iranian officials have previously highlighted in diplomatic and political messaging during international engagements.

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This comes as US Vice President JD Vance has also departed for Switzerland for negotiations with Iran following the signing of the MoU on Wednesday.

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Citing a source, Axios reported Vance's potential participation in the talks.

Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on a broader agreement, including the talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

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Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place on Sunday, US officials told Axios.

The Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after the Iranian armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to violations of the ceasefire by Israel in Lebanon, which was an "integral part" of the MoU between the two sides.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran. (ANI)

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