"Iran doing everything to drive up oil prices ahead of midterms": Trump lashes out at Tehran regime

Washington DC [US], October 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack against Tehran, accusing the Iranian leadership of manufacturing crises to artificially hike global crude oil prices ahead of the upcoming United States midterm elections and reaffirming that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear capabilities.

In a sharply worded post shared across his social media channels, Trump dismissed allegations of major disruptions in the Persian Gulf, asserting that oil shipments through the critical maritime corridor remain elevated.

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"Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict," Trump said.

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Labelling the dispensation in Tehran an "evil regime", Trump accused authorities of carrying out brutal, lethal crackdowns against civilian protesters on a mass scale.

"They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months," the US President claimed.

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Lashing out at domestic political opponents and the broader international community for what he termed an indifferent posture, Trump drew a firm red line regarding Tehran's atomic program.

"It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care. IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND THEY WILL NEVER A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a warning to the United States over what it described as efforts to encourage vessels to pass through a mined maritime passage.

In a statement attributed to the IRGC Navy Command, the force accused Washington of encouraging ships to navigate the passage despite the presence of mines and warned that continued actions could widen the confrontation to US military bases in the region.

"The arrogant US regime's insistence on inciting vessels to pass through the illegally mined passage has increased maritime accidents day by day, and the aggressive US military should know that if this trend continues, the scope of the confrontation will extend to the aggressive bases in the region. This is a serious warning," the IRGC Navy Command said.

The statement comes as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that it struck and set fire to four ships carrying oil cargoes in the northern Persian Gulf, while three other vessels collided with mines in the western Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IRGC Navy said the four ships had previously crossed an "illegal route" despite warnings to the maritime companies operating them.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the United States is not negotiating with Iran and "something" will happen "fairly soon." (ANI)

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