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Home / United States / 'Iran getting hit hard; they want to make a deal': Trump

'Iran getting hit hard; they want to make a deal': Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Georgia [US], July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (US local time) termed the war with Iran as a "skirmish" and claimed that Tehran wants to "make a deal."

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He made the remarks in Marietta, Georgia, while speaking about his administration's Trump Accounts initiative.

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He also referred to the latest wave of US aerial attacks on Iran

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"This skirmish that we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I call it that because let me tell you They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal -- but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," Trump said.

Also at the event, he honoured the family of fallen US soldier Lt. Tyler Feehan.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Trump arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and attended the dignified transfer of four US service members killed in connection with the ongoing war with Iran.

Lt. Tyler Feehan of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who was killed on July 18 in Jordan while serving with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defence Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defence Command based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

In his wide-ranging remarks, the US President slammed the Biden administration and said that the world is "not laughing anymore" at the US after a dramatic turnaround from the Biden years.

"18 months ago our country was in a trouble, it was catastrophe. Sleepy Joe Biden and the radical left democrats created the worst inflation in 48 years."

Meanwhile in wake of the US threats of attack on Iranian infrastructure, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against Iran, including that against the country's infrastructure, would be met with a "decisive response" and those contributing to it will also be considered as "legitimate targets".

The sentiment was also echoed by the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters-- all of whom warned of a "decisive action." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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