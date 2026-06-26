"Iran having hard time with food": Trump claims share from unfrozen Iranian assets

Washington DC [US], June 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that the US will take money from Iran as it is having a hard time with food.

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Trump, while addressing Rose Garden Club Dinner with American Farmers, said that Iran will be a new market for the US.

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"We have another one a new market coming up and that's called the lovely country of Iran. It's a beautiful place. Would anybody like to go there? The Islamic Republic of Iran is having a hard time with food and we're going to be taking some of their money and we'll spend it and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans and corn a lot of it. And that process is going to be starting pretty soon. It's going to be pretty big too. I think it's going to be very big," he said.

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Meanwhile, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker MB Ghalibaf said that the US claims of unfrozen assets being used to buy their agricultural products is false.

In a post on X, he said, "America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks."

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https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2070119359607869733?s=20

The rebukes follow Trump remarking that initial financial relief under Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would include USD 500 million in American goods. Trump insisted that no direct cash would reach Tehran, promising the funds would instead be used to buy corn and wheat from US farmers to alleviate what he described as Iran's "hunger problem," Al Jazeera reported.

US Vice President JD Vance said if Iranian assets are unfrozen, "they're going to go to make American farmers richer and feed the Iranian people," as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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