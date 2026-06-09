icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Iran responsible for downing American helicopter, US must respond: Trump

Iran responsible for downing American helicopter, US must respond: Trump

Trump makes the comment in a social media post after a drone boat rescues the crew of the Apache attack helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz

article_Author
AP
Dubai, Updated At : 10:39 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Donald Trump. Reuters file
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was responsible for downing an American military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and that the US "must" respond to the attack.

Advertisement

Trump made the comment in a social media post after a drone boat rescued the crew of the Apache attack helicopter that crashed near the strategic waterway, which Iran has effectively closed during its war with the US and Israel.

Advertisement

It was the first known drone rescue at sea by the US military, said Capt Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for US Central Command. He said the unmanned boat located the two aviators and brought them to shore after they spent about two hours in the water.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts