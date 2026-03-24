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Home / United States / Iran-US officials meeting reports in Pakistan 'speculative': White House

Iran-US officials meeting reports in Pakistan 'speculative': White House

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ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said nothing concrete could be said as of now over the reports claiming that US Vice President JD Vance, US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions, Steve Witkoff and Businessman and former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Jared Kushner, will meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad.

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In response to an ANI query, Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House.

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Leavitt responded, "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House."

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The Times of Israel reported about an unnamed Israeli official who said that mediating countries are trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the US and Iran -- possibly as soon as later this week.

Meanwhile, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says he has "tremendous confidence" in the engagement Trump claims to have had with Iran.

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"President Trump is going to resolve it, and I'm very confident that as dealmaker-in-chief, he's going to come out of this with a winning deal for Americans," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

When asked to explain how the Strait of Hormuz's effective closure has affected the administration's thinking in relation to oil supply chains, Burgum claimed Trump "knew this on day one," as reported by Al Jazeera.

"We've been completely aware of this thing," he said, as per Al Jazeera.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 10.9 per cent to settle at USD 99.94, down from nearly USD 120 at one point last week. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 per cent for its best day since the war began, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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