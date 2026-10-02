Iran war to end “very quickly”: Trump

Washington, DC [US], October 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran would conclude “very quickly” and forecast a sharp decline in oil prices once the hostilities ceased, depicting Tehran as heavily degraded both economically and militarily.

Speaking to journalists on reaching Texas and subsequently during a visit to a Peterbilt Motors manufacturing facility in Denton, Trump remarked that Iran faced a decisive choice regarding how the war would resolve.

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“Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other,” Trump told reporters. “It’ll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money, they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone.”

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“And, one way or the other, it’s going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock,” he stated.

Trump added that Washington might contemplate requesting the release of diesel reserves held by a European nation to help mitigate costs, though he refrained from naming the specific country.

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“Well, we may do that. They have some diesel, but the prices are coming down. All prices are coming down,” he noted.

While admitting that crude costs remained elevated, Trump contended they stayed lower than the levels recorded during the tenure of former President Joe Biden.

“The one thing we have is oil is a little high, but oil is much lower than it was for Biden,” he said. “And we did something that Biden didn't do. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Addressing the audience later at the Peterbilt site, Trump repeatedly referenced Tehran and energy markets, asserting that the US had sustained petroleum transit despite the war and Iranian constraints near the Strait of Hormuz.

“And when that happens, when that ends, which will be very soon, one way or the other, it’s going to end, either they’ll do something very proper and smart or they won’t be around very long,” Trump said.

“So one way or the other, it’s going to be over. And when it’s over, oil is going to go like that. In the meantime, prices have come way down, oil prices,” he added.

Furthermore, Trump noted he could not verify Tehran's participation in what a journalist termed an unsuccessful terror plot linked to RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom.

“I can't say that with confirmation, but it’s looking like that,” Trump stated when questioned about potential Iranian links.

Alongside his statements concerning Iran, the US President delivered a broader economic assessment during his Texas visit, asserting that his administration had failed to secure adequate recognition for national economic performance.

“We have great numbers we're doing a great job of management,” Trump stated, highlighting equity markets, pension funds, and capital deployment into new industrial plants while arguing that his government needed to articulate its financial track record with greater efficiency.

“So I say we’ve done a bad public relations job, but a great management job and that’s more important,” he remarked.

Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear capability remains a cornerstone of US policy. The White House has previously outlined that the goals of Operation Epic Fury involve dismantling Tehran's missile infrastructure and manufacturing output, neutralising its naval forces, and stopping it from acquiring atomic weapons. (ANI)

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