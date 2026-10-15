"Iran will never have nuclear weapon," says US War Secy Hegseth as he gets heckled by anti-war protestors

Washington DC [US], October 15 (ANI): US War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday (local time) said that the United States will do “what is necessary” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as he was repeatedly heckled by anti-war protesters during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the Association of the US Army in Washington, DC.

“The protesters spouting off slogans – Iran really will never have a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said during the panel, according to Al Jazeera.

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According to the New York Post, protesters interrupted Hegseth's appearance at least five times during the first half hour of the discussion, calling him a “war criminal”, a “coward” and a "Nazi” in protest against the Iran war and Israel-Palestine conflict.

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“You’re not a warrior you’re a coward!” one demonstrator shouted at Hegseth. “Children in Gaza are starving! He is a war criminal!”

“She thinks highly of me,” Hegseth responded after one outburst, drawing brief applause from the audience.

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As protesters continued to interrupt the discussion at intervals, Hegseth remarked, “Appears we have a bit of a tactic.”

The demonstrators were forcibly removed by security personnel, with at least one woman being carried out of the room by multiple officers while continuing to shout, the New York Post reported.

The Association of the US Army said the right to protest was fundamental but maintained that the disruptions violated the code of conduct agreed to by attendees.

“The First Amendment right to protest is fundamental. However, everyone who registers to attend the Annual Meeting and enters the convention centre does so after agreeing to abide by a code of conduct, so the protestors’ outbursts were certainly not appropriate during today’s forum,” the organisation said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“The acting Army Secretary organised, and we were honoured to host, a historic forum to discuss a critical issue that directly affects national security. We’re grateful for the swift action of security and the Metropolitan Police Department to ensure this important discussion could continue,” it added.

The discussion focused on Project Agincourt, the Pentagon's initiative to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous weapons and military systems, including drones and robotics.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the American forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated sailing vessel in the Gulf of Oman on October 6, alleging that the dhow was conducting surveillance and targeting US Navy ships.

On Oct. 6, U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman. Over the past seven months, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to indiscriminately target thousands of civilian mariners transiting regional waters in addition to U.S. Navy warships. Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 14, 2026

In a post on X, CENTCOM on Wednesday (local time) said, “On Oct. 6, US forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman. Over the past seven months, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to indiscriminately target thousands of civilian mariners transiting regional waters in addition to U.S. Navy warships. Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing.”

CENTCOM also rejected allegations by Iran's ambassador to the International Maritime Organisation that US forces were using threatening language against Iranian mariners and causing psychological pressure on civilian crews.

In another post on X, the command said, “CLAIM: Iran's ambassador to the International Maritime Organisation recently claimed that the US military is using ‘threatening, abusive, and provocative language’ against Iranian mariners and causing ‘serious stress and psychological pressure to civilian crews.’ This is FALSE.”

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's ambassador to the International Maritime Organization recently claimed that the U.S. military is using "threatening, abusive, and provocative language" against Iranian mariners and causing "serious stress and psychological pressure to civilian crews." This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: The highly successful U.S. blockade against Iran has been in place for months and professionally communicated. The only country attacking civilian mariners transiting regional waters is Iran. Despite these unjustified attacks, commercial traffic continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz with coordinated protection from U.S. forces and regional partners. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 14, 2026

“FACT: The highly successful US blockade against Iran has been in place for months and professionally communicated. The only country attacking civilian mariners transiting regional waters is Iran. Despite these unjustified attacks, commercial traffic continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz with coordinated protection from US forces and regional partners,” CENTCOM added.

Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC Navy claimed that a container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers had struck a naval mine, exploded, caught fire and sunk in the southern waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to IRIB, the IRGC Navy's public relations department said, “A container ship attempting to pass through the unauthorised and dangerous Strait of Hormuz struck a naval mine, exploded, and caught fire. This ship, carrying more than 2,500 containers, sank this morning in the southern waters of the Strait of Hormuz due to a severe fire."

“The IRGC Navy announces: Local vessels and fishermen will have the utmost safety in transiting this route so as not to collide with floating containers on the water,” the statement said.

Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against attempting to transit the strait without its approval, while the US military has been guiding ships through the critical trade waterway on a route closer to Oman's coast.

Al Jazeera earlier reported that two Singaporean cargo vessels were attacked with projectiles, with one sinking and the other reaching port safely.

The developments come as earlier on Tuesday (local time) Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Washington is prepared to take strong action against the Islamic Republic, even as he reiterated that preventing them from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a key priority for his administration.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska as he continues his campaign for midterms, Trump adopted a combative tone towards Iran, suggesting that the United States had reached a point of frustration with the country.

"Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to we're going to do a number. Wait till you see," Trump said.

Trump's remarks came after reports suggested that the Pentagon has been directed to prepare for the possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran. (ANI)

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