"Iran will open Strait of Hormuz sans tolls, there will be demining exercise," say US officials

Washington DC [US], June 14 (ANI): Senior US officials said that President Donald Trump is going to make a deal with Iran, and it is going to be a 'great' one.

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The officials told ANI that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz sans any tolls.

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The officials said, "The President has been clear, and you saw comments today from the Prime Minister of Pakistan that we think we have a deal, it's a great deal and a very strong deal... There is a lot that the G7 countries have said that they can do once that deal goes forward."

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The officials further said that there is a lot of capacity among the G7 countries, and the UK and France have collaborated in the de-mining of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz; that is a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade. It is going to happen in conjunction; the phase after that is going to be the demining of the Straits... There is also a lot of capacity that some of the G7 countries have, and that they volunteered to put together, there is a coalition that the UK and France have talked about they have some ships already in the water, some of them close by, and so as the Straits open, we are going to be very involved in demining, and to the extent that G7 countries can participate in that," they said.

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When asked whether the India-US trade deal would be discussed during President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit, senior US officials said that the latter is very ambitious about India's role.

"There is a lot the United States should be selling to India in terms of energy, industrial products, and certain agricultural products, and we know that Prime Minister Modi is quite ambitious about the role he sees for India, the importance of the US-India relationship. We think a potential trade deal is part of that. President Trump's approach is always that we won't have a deal unless it's a very good deal. We think a very good deal is possible. We will not close that deal at the G7. We have further technical discussions to accomplish, but the leaders will have a good opportunity to touch base and take stock of where we are and how forward-leaning they want to be in closing a deal in the coming weeks," they said.

The officials then said that a US team will be travelling to India to see if further discussions can be done on a deal.

"I think that the potential trade deal will come up. We signed a joint framework agreement earlier this year. We have been having quite intensive negotiations with the Indians over the past year. The United States had a team in India a few weeks ago. We have frequent conversations with them. I will personally be travelling to India the following week to see if we can make further progress on the deal," they said.

"The United States and India have never had a trade deal before. There are a lot of latest approaches to the economy in India that make it difficult for our companies to do business, so we are trying to work through some of those. We think that the US and India are natural economic partners and can add a lot to each other," they said.

Talking about Trump's upcoming trip to France, senior US officials said that he will work with G7 partners to boost critical mineral supply chain resilience and other areas of interest.

"President Trump will depart the White House early Monday morning, following UFC Freedom 250 to travel to Evian, France, where he will land on Monday afternoon, local time, for the G7 summit. During this visit, President Trump will meet with G leaders to address key issues of shared importance, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and artificial intelligence... President Trump will also work with our G7 partners to boost critical mineral supply chain resilience, driving economic security and strengthening responses to illegal immigration and drug smuggling," they said.

"Additionally, President Trump will promote the adoption of AI technology... When the President arrives in France on Monday, his schedule will include a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening, followed by an official greeting and working dinner with G7 leaders on Tuesday morning," the officials added.

The Officials said that Trump will participate in a working session with G7 leaders and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Trump will participate in a working session with G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Then the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with the Emir of the state of Qatar, followed by a bilateral meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates. That afternoon, he will participate in a working lunch with G7 leaders and leaders from the Middle East, as well as a working session with G7 leaders and G outreach partners on international investment partnerships," they said.

The officials said that, further, Trump will participate in an additional working session with G7 leaders and G7 outreach partners on promoting economic growth.

"On Tuesday evening, President Trump will participate in a social dinner and enjoy a cultural performance. On Wednesday morning, President Trump will participate in an additional working session with G7 leaders and G7 outreach partners on promoting economic growth. The President will then participate in a bilateral meeting with President El Sisi of Egypt, a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India, and a working lunch with G7 leaders, G outreach partners, and global tech CEOs on innovation and AI before departing Evian, and finally, he will also have dinner at the Palace of Versailles with President Macron before departing France," they said. (ANI)

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