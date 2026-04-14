"Iran willing to engage in economic terrorism," says JD Vance as US blocks Hormuz

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance in an interview with Fox News said on Monday (local time) that Iran was willing to engage in economic terrorism around the world.

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Vance said he seconds US President Donald Trump and said Iran cannot have nuclear weapon.

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"I 100% agree with US President Donald Trump on the fact that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon... If they're willing to engage in economic terrorism on the entire world, what would it mean -- what leverage would they have -- if they had a nuclear bomb in Tehran?" he said.

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Vance said that the positive part is that the US and Iran met and discussed the contentions.

"I think it was the first time that you'd ever seen the Iranian government, the U.S. government meet at such a high level, maybe in the history of the current leadership of Iran. So that's, I think, a positive--and again, we did make some progress in the negotiation," he said.

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He added, "What Trump has said is number one, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. So, all of our red lines flow from that fundamental premise."

Vance has said that any further negotiations with Iran over a nuclear deal depend entirely on Tehran's willingness to engage, reiterating that the onus lies on the Iranian side to move the talks forward, CNN reported.

"It's a question that would be best put to the Iranians because the ball really is in their court," Vance told Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday, as quoted by CNN.

Vance emphasised that the US requires a "conclusive commitment" from Iran not to develop a nuclear weapon.

"We must have their conclusive commitment not to develop a nuclear weapon. And I think that if the Iranians are willing to meet us there, then this can be a very, very good deal for both countries. If they're not willing to meet us there, that's up to them," he said.

He further noted that the Iranian delegation that participated in recent talks in Pakistan did not have the authority to finalise an agreement, prompting the US team to leave after 21 hours of negotiations. (ANI)

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