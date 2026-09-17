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Home / United States / Iranian missiles, drones strike US-contracted vessel near Strait of Hormuz: Report

Iranian missiles, drones strike US-contracted vessel near Strait of Hormuz: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 02:27 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): An assault involving multiple Iranian drones and a missile targeted a US-contracted vessel near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, resulting in minor injuries among the crew, according to US media reports on Wednesday.

Fox News cited two individuals familiar with the matter, reporting that the strike involved four Iranian drones alongside at least one missile, with a projectile making direct impact while the ship navigated the strategic waterway.

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The attack led to minor injuries, including instances of smoke inhalation among personnel, who are currently receiving medical treatment in an unspecified Gulf nation, reports indicated. The vessel also carried several US individuals at the time of the incident.

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The reported maritime strike occurs amid persistent high tensions between Washington and Tehran following months of active military conflict. Hostilities commenced on February 28, 2026, with ongoing skirmishes across the Gulf and broader regional sectors, frequently disrupting commercial shipping lanes around the Strait of Hormuz through mutual strikes and counter-measures.

The vital shipping corridor serves as a critical global choke point, normally managing approximately one-fifth of worldwide petroleum and liquefied natural gas shipments.

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This development succeeds a sequence of maritime confrontations, characterised by Iranian claims of vessel strikes near the strait matched by US military operations targeting Iranian installations tied to perceived hazards against commercial navigation.

Official confirmation regarding the event has not been issued by either Washington or Tehran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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