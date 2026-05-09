Washington DC [US], May 9 (ANI): Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is playing a central role in shaping Tehran's war and negotiation strategy alongside senior Iranian officials, even as uncertainity persists over his health and exact level of authority, according to a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.

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The news report said US intelligence believes Khamenei has become a key figure directing Iran's approach to negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the conflict that followed recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. However, officials reportedly acknowledge that authority inside Iran's leadership remains fragmented after the war and the deaths of several senior military commanders.

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Khamenei has not appeared publicly since he was reportedly injured during the attack that killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with top Iranian military leaders at the start of the conflict. His absence has fuelled speculation about his health and his ability to fully control the government.

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According to CNN, US intelligence agencies have been unable to visually confirm Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts since he assumed leadership days after the strike. One source told the network that the secrecy surrounding his condition and communications has created an atmosphere resembling "Wizard of Oz meets Weekend at Bernie's".

The news report said Khamenei is avoiding electronic communications entirely and is instead relying on trusted couriers and face-to-face meetings to relay instructions. Sources familiar with the intelligence assessment told CNN that he remains isolated while receiving medical treatment for serious injuries, including burns affecting one side of his body, including parts of his face, arm, torso, and leg.

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Despite those reports, Iranian officials have publicly downplayed concerns over his condition. Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol in the office of Iran's supreme leader, on Friday (local time) said that Khamenei is recovering well and is "in complete health".

Speaking to supporters in Iran, Hosseini acknowledged that Khamenei suffered injuries to his foot and lower back and said "a small piece of shrapnel had hit him behind the ear" but insisted the wounds were healing.

"Thank God, he is in good health," Hosseini said, according to the report. "The enemy is spreading all kinds of rumours and false claims. They want to see him and find him, but people should be patient and not rush. He will speak to you when the time is right."

CNN reported that the United States Intelligence Community assesses Iran is still recovering from the US bombing campaign but retains significant military capability and could withstand months of blockade pressure if necessary.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that his administration is expecting a response from Iran later in the day regarding Washington's proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking to reporters before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said, "We'll hear from them supposedly tonight," when asked whether Washington had received any response from Tehran.

When pressed on whether he believed Iran was intentionally delaying the process, Trump said he was uncertain, adding, "We'll find out soon enough."

His remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was anticipating an Iranian response on Friday to the proposal aimed at ending the conflict while expressing hope that it would be "a serious offer".

"We should know something today," Rubio told reporters during a gaggle in Rome.

Rubio is currently on a diplomatic tour to Italy and the Vatican amid tension in the transatlantic relations between the US and Europe.

"We have not received that yet, as of the last hour," Rubio said, adding that Iran's internal situation could be affecting the timeline.

"Their system is still highly fractured, and it's dysfunctional as well, so that may be serving as an impediment," he added.

Rubio said Washington hoped the Iranian response would lead to "a serious process of negotiation".

Responding to enquiries regarding whether Iran had engaged with what some had termed a "one-page proposal", Trump challenged that description of the document.

"Well, it's more than a one-page offer. It's an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons; they are going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want," Trump said.

When questioned on whether the Iranian leadership had consented to these terms, Trump indicated that a verbal agreement does not necessarily signal a definitive resolution.

"They have agreed. When they agree, it doesn't mean much because the next day they forget they agreed," he said, further noting, "And you know, we're dealing with different sets of leaders." (ANI)

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