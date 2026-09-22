Isolate Iran economically: Donald Trump urges nations in UNGA address

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged nations worldwide to sustain economic pressure against Iran, adding that Tehran is no longer functioning as the "bully of the Middle East" while signalling openness towards reaching a bilateral agreement following the US midterm elections.

Taking the stage at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump contended that Washington has diminished Tehran's regional influence and appealed to the international community to remain cohesive in exerting pressure.

Advertisement

"There is no better example of a danger that was allowed to gather strength at the world’s peril than the number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump stated.

Advertisement

"They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more," he added.

Trump indicated that he confronts a "big decision" concerning Washington's subsequent strategy regarding Iran, outlining two distinct trajectories: negotiating an accord that permits the nation to reconstruct or executing further military intervention.

Advertisement

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?" Trump asked.

"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?" he said.

Despite the military escalations, Trump expressed optimism that Washington and Tehran could successfully negotiate an agreement subsequent to the November 3 US midterm elections.

"I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," he stated.

Trump further noted that he remains unconcerned regarding the potential political fallout of the Iran conflict on the Republican Party's performance in the upcoming midterms.

"What they don’t realise is that I’m not running. I did that already, and won in a landslide and I’ll be here for two-and-a-half years," he remarked.

Over the course of his address, Trump expressed appreciation to the UN Security Council regarding what he termed a decisive vote denouncing Iranian attacks directed at commercial maritime vessels.

"Now we must be equally united in maintaining pressure," he emphasised.

Additionally, Trump asserted that the US Navy has successfully escorted exceeding 1 billion barrels of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that petroleum transit volumes surpass any recorded metrics since the inception of the hostilities.

Addressing concerns over American military reserves, Trump dismissed allegations suggesting Washington is experiencing a depletion of armaments.

"It’s not true. We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using," he declared, noting that the United States manufactures weaponry at record-breaking scales while constructing fresh munitions facilities.

Trump's declarations materialised as the US-Iran hostilities entered their seventh month.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were present in New York for the UN proceedings, though they opted out of attending Trump’s address. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)