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Home / United States / Israel's 'special forces' ready if arrested abroad over ICC warrant, says Netanyahu

Israel's 'special forces' ready if arrested abroad over ICC warrant, says Netanyahu

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 31 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel's special forces remain equipped to intervene should any foreign government attempt to detain him pursuant to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

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In an interview with Fox News during his current visit to the United States, Netanyahu insisted he harbours no hesitation regarding travel to nations that endorse the 2024 ICC mandate.

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Responding to queries about potential detention risks overseas, even during unforeseen events like a medical emergency, Netanyahu remarked, "Yeah, I think about it. You know, we have special forces around. I served for five years."

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The Prime Minister confirmed his intention to proceed with a visit to New York City, brushing aside demands from Mayor Zohran Mamdani urging US federal authorities to intervene against him.

Addressing the municipal leader's stance, Netanyahu said, "I'm going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official. He's pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others. He's turning them against New York Jews," referring to Mamdani.

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Mayor Mamdani has publicly labelled Netanyahu a "war criminal" in light of the international charges.

While Mamdani noted that the tribunal's order mirrors widespread international concern over Israel's conduct during the Gaza conflict, he conceded that municipal authorities lack the legal mandate to execute such warrants, shifting responsibility to federal agencies.

Conversely, US President Donald Trump, maintaining a firm alliance with Netanyahu, reassured him that the Israeli leader faces no risk of apprehension upon entering American jurisdiction.

The ICC issued its warrant in November 2024, citing suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to Israeli military campaigns in Gaza.

Specific allegations framed by the court include "starvation as a method of warfare", deliberate targeting of civilian populations, alongside additional counts of murder, persecution, and systemic inhumane conduct.

Netanyahu has repeatedly repudiated the tribunal's findings, characterising the legal proceedings as politically driven and "antisemitic".

The prime ministerial statement unfolded amidst high-level talks in Washington with President Trump, his initial face-to-face dialogue with the US President since the eruption of the Iran hostilities.

The summit occurred against a backdrop of ongoing Middle Eastern turbulence, underscored by recent US military intercepts of Iranian missile launches.

Characterised by the White House as "positive and productive", the 90-minute closed-door session centred on curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions and stabilising broader regional security dynamics.

In the aftermath of the session, Netanyahu described the encounter as "one of the best conversations" he has had with Trump, reiterating their mutual commitment to denying Iran nuclear capability.

Hostilities involving Iran commenced in late February following joint US-Israeli strikes, with kinetic operations currently paused as Washington seeks a diplomatic resolution. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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