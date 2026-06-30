Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) that high-stakes diplomatic talks with Iran will take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

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Describing the upcoming encounter as "perhaps important," Trump reiterated Washington's unyielding stance on neutralising Tehran's nuclear ambitions, even as Iranian officials publicly denied that any formal negotiations with the US have been scheduled.

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The diplomatic push follows a recent military escalation involving an exchange of fire between the two nations over highly sensitive maritime incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking at the White House during an executive order signing, President Trump expressed immense confidence in the U.S. geopolitical position, noting that global oil prices had stabilised and fallen following the brief maritime conflict.

"There'll be a meeting on that tomorrow in Doha... we'll see how that goes. But we're doing very well on that front. The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not; we're going to find out," President Trump stated. He explicitly defined the baseline objective of the encounter:

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"It's really very simple, it's the denuclearisation of Iran. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that, in all fairness."

Trump had earlier broken the news on Truth Social, writing, "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later corroborated this claim during a Fox News interview, confirming that the meeting was organised explicitly at Iran's behest.

To lead the American delegation, the White House has dispatched US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner to Doha.

In stark contrast to the triumphant tone in Washington, Iran's Foreign Ministry has flatly denied that any engagement, technical or political, is on the horizon with American representatives this week.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, clarified that while an Iranian delegation is indeed travelling to Qatar, their itinerary is entirely unrelated to the arriving American officials. Instead, he claimed the trip is strictly intended to follow up on pre-existing bilateral agreements, specifically Article 11 of an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"The fact that US representatives are travelling to Qatar has no connection with the trip of the Iranian delegation," Baghaei asserted, firmly dismissing the narrative of a joint summit.

Baghaei further emphasised that formal negotiations for a comprehensive, long-term treaty have not even begun:

"We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement. According to Article 13 of the MoU, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuation of their implementation."

The conflicting public declarations underscore deep-seated domestic and international pressures acting on both administrations. While Washington is eager to signal a swift diplomatic breakthrough backed by deterrence after the Strait of Hormuz flashpoint, Tehran appears highly cautious of appearing too eager to negotiate under direct American pressure.

Despite the public sparring, behind-the-scenes communication channels remain active, with Qatar continuing its crucial role as the primary mediator facilitating consultations between the two adversaries. (ANI)

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